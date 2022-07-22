Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Shine & sparkle
Ami Patel: Shine & sparkle

Simple and easy DIY tips to clean your stash of old junk jewellery and make the most of it this season
DIY junk jewellery cleaning tips
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:22 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

For clean trinkets

What’s the best way to clean my non-silver/non-gold collection of junk jewellery?

—Shikha, Via Instagram

Invest in a good soft-bristle toothbrush and try these simple methods that are gentle yet effective. These are safe to be used on all kinds of affordable metallic jewellery. Rest assured, these steps will bring back the sparkle and shine in no time.

1. Make a DIY jewellery cleaner with a mild dishwashing soap and warm water. Take two tablespoons of the dishwashing liquid with one quart of warm (not hot) water. Soak your jewellery for 10 to 20 minutes. This softens the residue and dirt. Gently brush the sides, top, bottom, and underside with a spare toothbrush. Rinse with water and pat dry with a clean, soft cloth.

2. Keep some microfiber cloths in your jewellery box for cleaning jewellery made with materials like copper. Do not rub (them) in circles, as this may magnify tiny scratches. Instead, polish your jewellery using a back-and-forth motion. If simple polishing does not deliver the desired level of shine, use warm, soapy water, instead.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, July 23, 2022

