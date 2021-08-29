Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: The altering & accessory game
Our expert gives tips on fitting into your clothes and accessorising properly
Our expert gives tips on fitting into your clothes and accessorising properly
brunch

Ami Patel: The altering & accessory game

Here’s how you can continue to flaunt the clothes that don’t fit you with a few tweaks and how you can add a few basic touches to improve your look
READ FULL STORY
By Ami Patel
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Fit for purpose

I’ve gained a lot of weight during the pandemic. How can I tweak my clothes to make them fit?

—Ishani, Via email

It’s fantastic that you’ve started your fitness journey. You can rejig your wardrobe in multiple ways. 1. Layering will give more structure to your body and vertical lines and panels give the illusion of a lean and tall figure. 2. Invest in shapewear. 3. Add a belt to your dresses at the narrowest part of your abdomen to look leaner. 4. Alter your tighter clothes if they have margins. Add a matching triangular piece to the thighs and waist of your denims. Add an overall vertical panel near the side-seams of your straight kurta or dress for a colour-blocked revamped-wardrobe.

Accessorise right

I am not one for accessories as I hate wearing things on my hands and neck. Any basics I could keep handy?

—Jyoti, Via Instagram

Accessories aren’t a must but they elevate your overall appearance. Sometimes you can completely transform a bland look just by throwing on some statement accessories! So, invest in some chunky hoops, both small and medium sized. These days, hoops are trending big time. Different shapes, thickness, colours and sizes of hoops can make you stand apart!

If you like wearing a watch, just stack up a few bands or thin bracelets. You can also try beaded statement hairbands and clips. Even colourful scrunchies are a thing these days.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.