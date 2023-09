Megha Kohli Megha Kohli’s early attempt at making kebabs backfired so hard, she continuously worked on her tandoor skills. “Today all my restaurants are known for their kebabs” she says.

Dhruv Oberoi’s early experiments were hurried, overambitious. He had to stay calm and keep at it to perfect his vadouvan-curry-laced cabbage au gratin with curried cabbage sauerkraut.

In her attempts to use all parts of the peanut plant, Radhika Khandelwal tried a peanut-leaf hummus. It was such a disaster she spent more time fixing it than making it.

Sabyasachi Gorai travels the world doing pop-ups. Most disasters, he says, now spring from the fact that he's not familiar with the kitchen or the equipment.

Sarah Todd's mistake, serving raw chicken in a roulade, was amplified because it happened on live TV.

