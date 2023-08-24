The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week... Vipin Sharma clearly can’t finish a cup of tea. In S2 of The Family Man and in Guns & Gulaabs.

Because the Gin Sonic, Japan’s version of the gin & tonic, sounds very refreshing. The viral recipe replaces tonic with soda water, making the drink slightly more bubbly. They do add a splash of tonic, though (soda + tonic = sonic, geddit?), but it’s still half the calories and double the fun. Make your own. It’s farewell o’clock for US-bound Indian students as American fall semester starts soon.

American fall semester starts soon. So, it’s farewell o’clock for US-bound Indian students. Local pubs, restaurants and cafes are full of goodbye-and-goodluck parties. “I’ll miss you, bro.” “No. I’ll miss YOU, bro.” “How far is your dorm, bro?” “Far, bro”. It’s bittersweet to watch. Some students might never return. September 1 has been celebrated as Back to Hogwarts Day since the 2010s.

Specifically, the Hogwarts Express. September 1, the day the train leaves for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter books, has been celebrated as Back to Hogwarts Day since the 2010s. Fans gather at London’s King’s Cross station, where, at 11 am, the departure board announces the fictional train leaving from Platform 9¾. Let’s keep the magic alive forever.

