News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Aug 24, 2023 09:43 PM IST

We followed some chai adventures, watched as US bound students said their last goodbyes, are trying out a new G&T variation and are tracking Hogwarts Express

This week...

Vipin Sharma clearly can’t finish a cup of tea. In S2 of The Family Man and in Guns & Gulaabs.
Vipin Sharma clearly can’t finish a cup of tea. In S2 of The Family Man and in Guns & Gulaabs.
A new viral recipe of Gin Sonic, Japan’s version of the gin & tonic, sounds quite refreshing.
A new viral recipe of Gin Sonic, Japan’s version of the gin & tonic, sounds quite refreshing.

Because the Gin Sonic, Japan’s version of the gin & tonic, sounds very refreshing. The viral recipe replaces tonic with soda water, making the drink slightly more bubbly. They do add a splash of tonic, though (soda + tonic = sonic, geddit?), but it’s still half the calories and double the fun. Make your own.

It’s farewell o’clock for US-bound Indian students as American fall semester starts soon.
It’s farewell o’clock for US-bound Indian students as American fall semester starts soon.

American fall semester starts soon. So, it’s farewell o’clock for US-bound Indian students. Local pubs, restaurants and cafes are full of goodbye-and-goodluck parties. “I’ll miss you, bro.” “No. I’ll miss YOU, bro.” “How far is your dorm, bro?” “Far, bro”. It’s bittersweet to watch. Some students might never return.

September 1 has been celebrated as Back to Hogwarts Day since the 2010s.
September 1 has been celebrated as Back to Hogwarts Day since the 2010s.

Specifically, the Hogwarts Express. September 1, the day the train leaves for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter books, has been celebrated as Back to Hogwarts Day since the 2010s. Fans gather at London’s King’s Cross station, where, at 11 am, the departure board announces the fictional train leaving from Platform 9¾. Let’s keep the magic alive forever.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out