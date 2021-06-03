Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Dishy covers!
Chef Rahul Vasandani(Instagram)
Dishy covers!

  • A young chef gets inspired by the HT Brunch cover with Rakul Preet Singh playing golf and turns it into a dish: a club sandwich!
By Karishma Kuenzang, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:55 PM IST


What’s the first thing that comes to the foodie mind of yours when someone says golf? A club sandwich, many would agree. We got Chef Rahul Vasandani, to give us an easy, noob-proof recipe inspired by this week’s cover of HT Brunch – Rakul Preet Singh and her love for golf. And the young chef has delivered, complete with a tweak in his wardrobe to suit the mood for a Classic Club Sandwich. Watch this space for a few more such inspirational recipes by him.

Four servings

Ingredients:

1) Sourdough or whole wheat bread

2) 100gm cherry tomatoes

3) 1 onion

4) lettuce (Romaine or iceberg)

5) Cheese slices

6) 4 Tbsp mayonnaise

7) 1 tbsp mustard

8) 4 garlic cloves

9) Chopped parsley

10) Cold turkey or chicken ham slices


Method:

1) Finely slice the onions.

2) Cook the cherry tomatoes in olive oil and season it.

3) Mix mayonnaise and mustard with chopped garlic and parsley.

4) Toast the bread and apply some butter on it.

5) Apply some sauce on the bread.


To assemble:

* First layer: Romaine lettuce

* Second layer: Cherry tomatoes

* Third layer: Turkey/Ham slices

* Fourth layer: Sliced onions

* Fifth layer: Cheese

Chef Rahul Vasandani is a fitness-focused chef, whose scrumptious healthy preparations videos have earned many fans online

