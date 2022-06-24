Editor’s Note: Pride, with perspective

A few years before streaming services made film festivals less of an attraction, I found myself at one, seated in a shabby, half-full, 80-seater auditorium, watching a Rituparno Ghosh film that would go on to win the National Award next year.

Memories in March told the story of a mother—enacted by Deepti Naval—grappling with the death of her young, successful son, Siddhartha, who had died in a sudden car crash. Ghosh himself played the role of Siddhartha’s flatmate, who the grieving mother would go on to discover, was also her son’s lover and partner for life.

Dealing with a child’s sexuality can sometimes be as much of a challenge to a parent as it is for the child. “Was there something I did wrong… was I lacking in my parenting?” is the often first stop of self-questioning. The outbursts that follow stem from insecurities: “Life would be so much easier for them if they conform…”

Our cover story today takes you into the minds of parents whose kids have come out to them as queer, and have had the confidence to tell them that.

Actor Tilottama Shome becomes our Social Media Star for calling out trolls in a constrained, yet powerful manner.

Unlike Deepti Naval in the movie, who discovered her son’s truth only after he had died, these parents have experienced emotions in real time. All of them chose love over hate, acceptance over prejudice.

But that’s not the only reason our #PrideParents are heroes. All of them tacitly acknowledge that knowing their kids’ truth is more a privilege, less a problem. Here’s to that!

Also in this issue: Our Sunday Debate brings into focus thrifting on the popular show, Love Island. Making the stars wear pre-loved clothing may be a good example, but is it bad for showcasing new collections?

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his partner, Safeena Husain, tell us why they chose to formally marry now after 17 years and two kids together.

To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month, Brunch featured a cover story with cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, focussing on how men deal emotionally with the woman in their life fighting the disease

As always, all our stories provide fresh perspective and new ideas. It’s now up to you to decide whether love and acceptance is your thing, or not.

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

