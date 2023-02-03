Get to know... Hasleen Kaur

Actor

· Age: 34

· Currently, I am: Looking forward to the release of Tu Jhoonti Main Makkar.

· High point in life: Now. I’ve always wanted to be an actor. Here I am, living the dream.

· Low point in life: Auditioning at a time when no projects were coming my way.

· On my playlist: Me by Nijjar. And songs by Karan Aujla..

· On my speed dial: My dad and my husband.

· Today I am craving: Pizza

· Next big splurge: A bag I’ve been eyeing.

· Last thing I ordered online: A winter jacket for my mom.

· App I check before going to bed: Instagram

· Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t stress over relationships. Everything works out.

· A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To get a few hours of sleep and still keep working.

· My favourite Sunday memory: I had thick and long hair, so Sundays were hair-washing days. My brother had long hair under his turban, so we’d both have our hair down after the wash. We’d look like sisters.

· My most star-struck moment: Meeting Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It just beautiful to watch him work.

· If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: want to meet my grandparents. I miss them. And If I could travel forward in time, I would like to see how my life works out.

· A trait I despise in people: Tardiness.

· From the inside, Bollywood is: Actually filled with nice people. People have misconceptions about directors and producers, but once you interact with them, they are normal people who respond to your questions.

· The best thing about fame: People stop you in public and tell you that you have done a good job in your movie or web series.

· The worst thing about fame: People can misconstrue your answers or reactions. There is not enough space to allow us to have feelings.

From HT Brunch, February 4, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch