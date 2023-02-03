Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Hasleen Kaur

Get to know... Hasleen Kaur

Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:41 PM IST

The model and actor on currently living the high point of her life, her favourite Sunday memory and despising tardiness

Currently, Hasleen is looking forward to the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
ByUrvee Modwel

Actor

· Age: 34

· Currently, I am: Looking forward to the release of Tu Jhoonti Main Makkar.

· High point in life: Now. I’ve always wanted to be an actor. Here I am, living the dream.

· Low point in life: Auditioning at a time when no projects were coming my way.

· On my playlist: Me by Nijjar. And songs by Karan Aujla..

· On my speed dial: My dad and my husband.

· Today I am craving: Pizza

· Next big splurge: A bag I’ve been eyeing.

· Last thing I ordered online: A winter jacket for my mom.

· App I check before going to bed: Instagram

· Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t stress over relationships. Everything works out.

· A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To get a few hours of sleep and still keep working.

· My favourite Sunday memory: I had thick and long hair, so Sundays were hair-washing days. My brother had long hair under his turban, so we’d both have our hair down after the wash. We’d look like sisters.

· My most star-struck moment: Meeting Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It just beautiful to watch him work.

· If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: want to meet my grandparents. I miss them. And If I could travel forward in time, I would like to see how my life works out.

· A trait I despise in people: Tardiness.

· From the inside, Bollywood is: Actually filled with nice people. People have misconceptions about directors and producers, but once you interact with them, they are normal people who respond to your questions.

· The best thing about fame: People stop you in public and tell you that you have done a good job in your movie or web series.

· The worst thing about fame: People can misconstrue your answers or reactions. There is not enough space to allow us to have feelings.

