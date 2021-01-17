IND USA
Join the #BrunchBookChallenge and win!
Hello, #BrunchBookChallenge 2021

  • Read the most books this year, tweet and win!
By HT Brunch Team, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:46 PM IST

In the midst of all the sharp-shooting that happens on Twitter, one hashtag generates instant delight. Reason: Spotting #BrunchBookChallenge on a post shows that a reader has finished yet another book, and is one step closer to winning the lucky draw.

The rules are simple: you must read 60 books, out of which 15 must be by Indian authors. Every time you finish, you must tweet the name, your book count and tag @HTBrunch and #BrunchBookChallenge.

Language, genre, and whether you read a paperback or on a device really doesn’t matter!

The results of last year are being compiled, and will be declared in the last issue of January.

Go on, read more and win big!

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

