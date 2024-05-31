How to sniff out a scam, even when you’re in the middle of a call

On Instagram, it almost seems like scammers are working harder than content creators at the moment. Head to any post that was uploaded in the last few minutes – there are six comments already. And all of them look suspect. One is a billionaire looking to give away money. Two are “so horny right now”, they’re commenting on Gaza updates. As for the rest, their small business just made ₹1 crore last month and they’re going to show you how.

If anyone asks you for access to your devices on a call, hang up. (ADOBE STOCK)