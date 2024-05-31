How to sniff out a scam, even when you’re in the middle of a call
By Christalle Fernandes
May 31, 2024 05:31 AM IST
They pose as cops. They ask for OTPs. They lure you with bonuses. They’re so smooth. Here’s a cheat sheet to suss out a scam before it’s too late
On Instagram, it almost seems like scammers are working harder than content creators at the moment. Head to any post that was uploaded in the last few minutes – there are six comments already. And all of them look suspect. One is a billionaire looking to give away money. Two are “so horny right now”, they’re commenting on Gaza updates. As for the rest, their small business just made ₹1 crore last month and they’re going to show you how.
