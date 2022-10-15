HT Brunch Cover Story: Model behaviour

Most students who passed out of school during the pandemic found it hard to get their life on track. But Avanti Nagrath, one of those students, took a path that led straight to the international runway.

Delhi girl Avanti opened the show for Versace at the prestigious Milan Fashion week earlier this year, the first Indian to do so. This show’s line-up also included renowned models such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Adut Akech.

“I was one amongst many models waiting in line at castings with the team at Versace. It was intimidating, but I was confident about my walk. Being selected for the show was one thing, but when Donatella Versace walked up to me at fittings and told me I was opening the show, it was surreal. I was emotional and grateful. It was definitely one of the best experiences of my life,” says Avanti.

Avanti says, “Being selected for the show was one thing, but when Donatella Versace walked up to me at fittings and told me I was opening the show, it was surreal” (Augustin Michaud)

Baby steps

Before Nagrath stepped on the international runway, she had taken her baby steps in India.

“I started in 2018 when I had some photographs shot, posted them on Instagram and got scouted by an agency,” she says. Her first job was as a test model for make-up at the FDCI India Couture Week.

“That in itself felt like a dream, to be backstage with all the models and designers who I once dreamt of working with,” she says. “It is a proud feeling that I then went on to walk as a professional model at the same fashion week from the next season onwards.”

Avanti at Milan Fashion Week, walking at her first Hermès show

Avanti’s achievements at the age of 20 are something most professional models can only dream up. A large part of it has to do with the fact that she acted on her passion for fashion at an early age.

“I always had a keen eye for modelling as a kid and loved dressing up,” she explains. “I started modelling at the age of 16 and did it after school as a hobby. I loved meeting new people and working with designers, and realised eventually that I wanted to go abroad to model.”

Avanti opening the show for Versace

The captain of Modern School’s basketball team, Avanti balanced sports practice in the morning, school through the day and modelling in the afternoon.

“I’ve always loved the outdoors, whether it’s playing sports or going on the occasional weekend drives with the family. I love dancing and even took to baking,” she reveals.

Avanti walking the ramp for Ferragamo

She doesn’t dislike much, but her struggle with mathematics during the tenth grade made her surer of her love for modelling.

Finding herself

From her first show in India for Shivan & Narresh, Avanti sprinted her way quickly to the top international fashion weeks in Milan, Paris and New York. Within a year, she has become a prominent face in shows for top designers, including Alaïa, Chanel, Jacquemus, Versace, Ferragamo, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Courrèges, Coperni, The Row, Burberry, Alyx and Jason Wu.

Avanti behind the scenes with Alaïa at Paris Fashion Week

“Lakmé Fashion Week was the first one I did and I loved every minute of the busy schedule. It’s as busy here as it was in India. Wherever you are, it requires hard work. The way they operate may be different, but as a model, it’s a complete pleasure to walk in India and abroad,” says Avanti.

Her mother agency, Inega, helped place her with agencies abroad.

“The scouting process is the same globally,” Avanti explains. “Your agent sends your profile and if international agencies show interest, they meet you online and thereafter call you to their country.”

But acceptance doesn’t always come easy. “Throughout my school years and honestly, even now, people always said I should eat more, gain weight. I was told I look sick,” she recalls. “These remarks really affected me when I was younger. But then I realised that this shouldn’t bother me and I should embrace my appearance. What matters is how you are as a person.”

Avanti says, “Opening a show was my dream but the love and support made it feel like it was an achievement for India and the fashion industry here. ” (Augustin Michaud)

Nagrath goes on to inspire aspiring models, “Keep working hard and stay focussed. Don’t let rejections pull you down. There is room for all and everyone has their time to shine. You do you. Personality speaks so much. Be humble and kind.”

All for India

After all Avanti has achieved within a year internationally, and four years from her first day at work in fashion, has it all sunk in yet?

“Opening a show was my dream but I feel I’ve done it for a lot of people. It didn’t feel like just my achievement. The love and support made it feel like it was an achievement for India and the fashion industry here,” says Avanti. “I posted the photos at night after the show and woke up to my Instagram flooded with DMs, reshares and comments. Support from home is so important.”

Avanti could only walk the ramp because her parents held her hands through the process.

Avanti says, “Without parental support I wouldn’t have been where I am today. They were supportive and really encouraged me to make my dreams come true” (Augustin Michaud)

“Without parental support I wouldn’t have been where I am today. They were supportive about my professional choice and really encouraged me to make my dreams come true,” she says.

I remember spotting Avanti at a Delhi wedding, a statuesque beauty. I walked up to her and told her she must try her hand at modelling. Avanti replied, “I signed up with an agency a week ago. This almost seems like a sign.”

And from there on, the universe conspired.

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

