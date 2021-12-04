HT Brunch Game Show: Who handles hangovers best?

Kunal Kapur, 41, chef

Water is key to avoiding a hangover the next day

The hangover cure you swear by?

The more water you drink, the easier the next morning will be.

How did you come across it?

Alcohol dries you up, so hydration is the key.

Any side effects?

Frequent visits to the loo!

Anything else you do to help yourself feel better?

I drink responsibly, so no hangovers for me.

What do you eat before you start drinking?

A good herbed bread, some cheese and nuts.

Do you limit alcohol consumption if you aren’t driving, and it’s a party for you?

I drink very little, and very occasionally, but love to watch people when they have a little too much.

A hangover cure you tried that failed.

Eating bread. It did not work.

Sumaya Dalmia, 44, fitness expert

Rest well and then sweat it out with a walk, says Sumaya

The hangover cure you swear by?

Rest well. Then exercise to restart your lymphatic system and sweat it out.

How did you come across it?

I tried other people’s hangover remedies, but nothing worked. What really works is sweating it out.

Any side effects?

A high intensity workout will make you dizzy, so just walk.

Anything else you do to help yourself feel better?

Tuck into bed early the next day. Eat dry toast and crackers.

What do you eat before you start drinking?

Two boiled eggs or some soup.

Do you limit alcohol consumption if aren’t driving, and it’s a party for you?

If it’s a party for me, I’ll get drunk.

A hangover cure you tried that failed.

Eating carbs.

Sunny Hinduja, 31, actor

Sleeping it off helps you get through a bad morning-after

The hangover cure you swear by?

Sleep and water. But I was recently told that if you take a Disprin before you drink, you’re hangover free.

How did you come across it?

When you get up and feel pain, just go back to sleep.

Any side effects?

There are no side effects to sleeping!

Anything else you do to help yourself feel better?

Lemon water helps by getting things out.

What do you eat before you start drinking?

Something light, like peanuts or dry fruits.

Do you limit alcohol consumption even if you aren’t driving, and it’s a party for you?

I am a careful drinker. But two or three days a year, I let myself go.

A hangover cure you tried that failed.

Eating carbs; it makes you feel like puking.

And the winners is…Kunal Kapur

“Eat nuts, cheese before drinking”

“Chef Kunal Kapur is the winner as he seems to be the most moderate in his drinking and hangover habits. Alcohol is dehydrating, so drinking water helps to remove toxins from the body. He also indulges in some fat via nuts and cheese, which is a good thing to have before having alcohol, and understood that bread really doesn’t work as an alcohol fix,” says clinical nutritionist and author Ishi Khosla.

Tips: Before you drink, eat a combination of protein and fat, such as some meat and cheese, so that your stomach is well lined. A wonderful Korean ingredient called Huvenia Dulcis, which is a novel extract from the raisin tree, is widely used in hangover remedies in South Korea. Some Vitamin B6 or an extract from Opuntia ficus indica (prickly pear cactus) before you drink may also reduce the severity of a hangover. Or, after drinking, try bland foods that contain complex carbohydrates, such as toast and crackers, to combat low blood sugar and possibly, nausea.

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch