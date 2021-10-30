HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2021

Note from the Editor: Inclusivity incorporated

Welcome to a brand-new list of the HT Brunch India’s Top Models 2021. But also, welcome to a whole new world of beautiful.

As we started to piece together this list a few months ago, we faced a problem: there had hardly been any fashion shows during a pandemic, so would our new list of India’s Top Models be a repeat of that from 2020? Was it fair to judge these boys and girls when they hadn’t had enough opportunity to showcase themselves? And, is a pandemic any time for a competition?

In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise. It was time to reinvent. Fashion wasn’t restricted to the ramp any longer; so this list includes new-age influencers from the intriguing new world of social media. Advertising and commercial models—once almost placed out-of-work by film stars—have been put in the spotlight again. And most importantly, the beautiful new idea of beautiful: one that includes all body sizes, gender identities and racial characteristics, has been given its due.

As always, this is not a ranking. It is a category-wise alphabetical list of names that outshone themselves in the last 12 months. When equal opportunity exists for all, your biggest competition includes you!

HT Brunch Editor Jamal Shaikh

Forever beloved

The people who show that modelling can be as long-term as any other career.

Archana Akil Kumar, 33 [1]

Striking features and a perfect frame made her a top pick for runway shows, designer campaigns and magazine editorials.

Candice Pinto, Age withheld [2]

Runway shows. Fitness expertise. Now a make-up maven. Candice is a ninja at everything she does.

Deepti Gujral, Age withheld [3]

Runway favourite and fashion film top choice, Deepti is grace embodied. She also trains international pageant aspirants.

Kanika Dev, Age withheld [4]

Seen in multiple designer campaigns, Kanika shifts between serenity and feistiness with complete ease.

Kanishtha Dhankhar, 32 [5]

Fashion queen and former Miss India World, she is a motivator on Instagram via live yoga sessions.

Lakshmi Rana, Age withheld [6]

Sashaying from the runway to her own enterprise, top model Lakshmi channels her expertise to train newer talent.

Rachel Bayros, 35 [7]

A sought-after model who has extended her fashion expertise to styling and photography, she is also a power mommy.

Rikee Chatterjee, 33 [8]

Her versatile look makes her the poster girl for the phrase ‘change is the only constant’.

Sapna Kumar, Age withheld [9]

After ruling the runway for many years, she has taken an entrepreneurial role with a jewellery line.

Sonalika Sahay, Age withheld [1 0]

A role model for newcomers, Sonalika is always in peak condition and can work any outfit, any time.

Best ramp models

Tall, statuesque and runway ready, these are the models who make designer outfits work.

Aishwarya Sushmita, 26 [1 1]

She models, she dances, she works out and she paints. Aishwarya’s fit frame is a must on the Kingfisher calendar.

Anjali Lama, 36 [12]

Anjali opened the modelling doors for the LGBTQIA+ community. Her strong face makes her stand out every time.

Avanti Nagrath, 19 [13]

The Gen Z model is amongst the most recognised faces on the runway, in international placements and look books.

Bardeep Dhiman, 28 [14]

Between designers and brands, you find Bardeep literally everywhere you go: Runway shows, TVCs, billboards, digital campaigns, look books and fashion films.

Mahender Kumar (Ben), 28 [15]

His unique look gives him effortless cool on the runway and TV commercials. Soon he’ll open a fitness centre in his hometown, Kullu.

Mitali Rannorey, 31 [16]

Tall and statuesque, Mitali’s taken her fashion expertise a step further by launching a traditional saree label.

A look at the past three covers that featured the HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models list from (starting from left) 2018, 2019 and 2020

Rabanne Jamsandekar, 35 [17]

One of India’s first openly gay models, Rabanne embraces genderless fashion with ease, posing for Sabyasachi in what might be considered dresses for girls.

Richa Dave, 27 [18]

On the list for the first time, her exotic looks and sharp features have taken her to the top.

Sony Kaur, 32 [19]

Sony’s striking features and impactful body language has earned her multiple campaigns and shows. She also carves candles in her new business venture.

Zander Lama, 26 [20]

Zander’s style off the ramp is as cool as on the ramp. His versatility makes him a top pick for designers.

Indian models gone international

The international fashion market is in love with these models. They’ve featured in top fashion editorials, international fashion weeks and worked for acclaimed designers and brands.

Bhumika Arora, 32 [21]

A regular at New York and London Fashion Weeks, Bhumika has also been seen in top fashion editorials.

Dipti Sharma, 27 [22]

From magazine covers in India to the Marc Jacobs’s beauty campaign, Dipti’s personal style is chic and stylish.

Pooja Mor, 29 [23]

One of the most sought-after Indian models abroad, Pooja has helped put India firmly on the fashion map.

Madhulika Sharma, 23 [24]

Madhulika has frequent ‘pinch me, I’m dreaming’ moments spotting herself on international billboards!

Mansi, 24 [25]

From being our cover girl in last year’s top models list to making her mark globally, Mansi isn’t afraid to be herself.

Natasha Ramchandran, 30 [26]

With multiple agency representations globally, Natasha is a fashion week regular in New York amongst other notable jobs.

Nidhi Sunil, 28 [27]

Nidhi’s turning point came this year when she became the face of L’Oreal Paris, and attended Cannes as one of the brand’s faces.

Pratik Shetty, 22 [28]

He’s shot with well-known designers, most often Alexander McQueen and also walked for the biggest fashion weeks.

Radhika Nair, 29 [29]

Radhika was the first Indian model to walk for Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga. Now she walks for Prabal Gurung, Marc Jacobs, Zimmerman and MSGM, among others.

Ravi Goswani, 28 [30]

Placed with nearly ten agencies globally, Ravi’s exotic looks have put him on the international fashion map as one of the strongest male faces.

Social media-led fashion influencers

These influencers have given a new name to fashion. Brands and designers love how they insert their own sense of style.

Aashna Shroff, 28 [31]

From streets to beaches, Aashna transitions effortlessly from street style to resortwear.

Diipa Khosla, 29 [32]

From top magazine covers to an appearance at Cannes, Diipa also showed the world how to make pregnancy look beautiful.

Komal Pandey, 25 [33]

With a million-plus followers, Komal’s quirky sense of fashion and attention to the finest details makes her one of the coolest fashion influencers.

Masoom Minwala,27 [34]

Spotted at Cannes this year, Masoom has effectively used her influence to take Indian fashion global.

Nikhil Kandari, Age unavailable [35]

With print, pop colours and a fine accessorising balance, Nikhil’s sense of style is individualist and fresh.

Rahi Chadda, 28 [36]

Magazine covers, front row invites, walking for designers, this global fashion face is literally everywhere.

Sakshi Sindwani, 25 [37]

One of the first inclusive influencers, Sakshi paved the way for curvy women to create a healthy image.

Santoshi Shetty, 27 [38]

Combining fitness, fashion and fun, Santoshi was one of the first few to create an influence on fashion.

Siddharth Batra, 28 [39]

Cool content, a pleasant vibe and a whole lot of fashion, Siddharth shows menswear can be fun, too.

Usamah Siddiqui, Age unavailable [40]

Usamah’s clean aesthetic and minimalistic style makes him one of India’s top fashion influencers.

Advertising & editorial faces: There is a good chance if you’re driving or flipping TV channels that you’ll spot these acclaimed models.

Anand Dixit, 28 [41]

Television commercials, magazine editorials, fashion campaigns, Anand fits every mould beautifully.

Arya Bhat, Age withheld [42]

From the chaos of shoots to the calm of the mountains, Arya finds a fine balance. His love for yoga is as strong as fashion’s love for him.

Dayana Erappa, 30 [43]

As much a fashion face as a commercially successful actor, Dayana balances modelling and acting beautifully.

Heena Bhalla, 29 [44]

Coffee lovers will recognise this face! Heena enthralls with her beauty in designer campaigns and brand shoots.

Imran Khan, 28 [45]

Print and digital campaigns, designer look books and much more. Imran’s remarkable features and fit frame keep him on the top list.

Khushboo Kankan, Age withheld [46]

Khushboo’s fierce walk on the runway makes heads turn and we’ll soon see her acting skills.

Robbie J Mairh, Age withheld [47]

His dreamy eyes and biker boy appeal make him as charming on banners for fabrics as in print campaigns for motorcycles.

Vaibhav Anand, 31 [48]

Vaibhav’s tall frame and boyish charm make him the literal embodiment of a poster boy.

Vartika Singh, 28 [49]

A former Miss India Universe, Vartika models for the biggest brands and designers and remains a favorite commercial face.

Vivek Dhiman, 24 [50]

Vivek has an int’l appeal and photographs like a dream, that makes him as much a brand favourite as he is, a designer’s.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

