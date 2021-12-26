HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Crowning glory

“Pageants should be inclusive; categories should change”

Pageants really open up doors for girls across the world. But I definitely feel that the categories should be changed. To judge somebody on the basis of a ‘beautiful smile’ or ‘best body’, that’s something that needs to be updated, because beauty standards used to be patriarchal and regressive and now they’re much more inclusive. I also feel that it’s important for pageants to support and promote healthy and fit bodies, rather than the age-old ‘perfect hourglass’ or thin body structures.

As for the word ‘beauty’ in ‘beauty pageants’—beauty is so different; how do you define something that is so variable?

But at the end of the day, you get to travel the world and become the voice for a lot of causes. At that point, it’s only your knowledge and intelligence that helps you. Representing your country on an international platform is definitely a great honour, and having a Miss Universe from India is a huge deal, because you put the country back on the world map.

But, having said that, with the world that we live in, it definitely has to be more inclusive. Miss Universe has opened its entries to transgender women now, and I would love to see a trans queen win the pageant internationally.

Ushoshi Sengupta is Miss Universe India 2010, and represented India at Miss Universe in Las Vegas, Nevada

“Every single contestant in Miss India does a lot for society”

By Pooja Chopra

Pooja says that Miss Universe has opened its entries to transgender women now

The standards required for entering a beauty pageant are no different than any job. Even our Indian Army has certain criteria before selecting soldiers to fight for our nation. There are good reasons why these exist. Fitness is required as the contestants must be able enough to travel across continents, look after the underprivileged without enough sleep, and speak to international media with confidence and elan.

It is a talent show, where women are presented with the opportunity to be their best selves, and be accepted for who they are. It gives them a platform to be heard. So many faces have been discovered through pageants who have gone on to make our nation proud. Winners also contribute towards the benefit and upliftment of society, being associated with causes they feel deeply about.

Miss India now has pan-India representation. The 13 states of the East and North-east are included, with the height criteria slashed. Trans women are welcomed to participate too, which sets a moving precedent for celebrating inclusivity as well as individuality.

I believe pageants help young women find their voice, channel their energies, and focus on a certain goal while continuing to bring laurels to the country, and making a difference. Plus, they make our country look good for not being orthodox and shaming and restricting their women!

Pooja Chopra is Miss India World 2009, and the first Indian to win ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ at Miss World

