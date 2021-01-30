“I love eating bun-maska in bed!,” says chef Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who is known for his signature dora kebabs, is addicted to masala chai, in bed, these days. At 25, Ranveer became the youngest executive chef in the country at that time and moved to Boston in 2004, where he opened his award-winning restaurant Banq. But after an eight-year stint, he had to return to India due to his father’s illness.

He is one of the most active chefs on social media and posts no less than three recipe videos a week. With a following of 1.2 million on Instagram, we know how much women crush on him, what with his tempering of Punjabi accent marinated with a Lucknowi lehja (accent). And oh! the way he flirts away with the camera, making eye contact, clearly indicates why Ranveer is called the Shah Rukh Khan of chefs on social media.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I can be very lazy and there are times when I lock myself in a room and only watch movies. I’m afraid of heights and I am intolerant towards Shiitake mushrooms.

What’s the best thing about being a chef?

The ability to try small, build small. Not a lot of professions allow that. Every dish is a start-up and it gives you the freedom to fail.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Say it for what it is.

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Angelina Jolie.

A podcast you listen to...?

Vikram Doctor’s The Real Food podcast and Zakir Khan’s Umeed.

And a Health Shot for our readers...?

Drink lots of water. Other than that, I root for ghee for its amazing health benefits.

A lie you tell often...?

Probably, that I’m not as busy as it seems.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Good dark chocolate is my weakness. Anything that has above 60 per cent cocoa works for me.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Gratitude

Bedside stories

Who is the last person you usually text goodnight to?

My partner in the US, Shingara paji.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Try and wake up my six-year-old son, Ishaan, and bother him as much as I can.

Any preferred side of the bed...?

Right.

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

A fruit bowl, buttered toast and good overcooked masala chai.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

My iPad and the book I’m reading.

This or that

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Mountains

Michelin stars or good reviews?

Good reviews

Big party or small gathering?

Small gatherings

Money or fame?

Both

From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021

