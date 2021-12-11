In Bed With Esha Deol Takhtani

After a hiatus from the film industry during which she married Bharat Takhtani and raised two daughters, Esha Deol Takhtani is proof that “once an actor always an actor”. The Dhoom girl returned to the spotlight with a short film, Cakewalk; and, enthused by the response, decided to produce Ek Dua, a 40-minute film on female infanticide. Esha is currently shooting with Ajay Devgn for the web series Rudra—The Edge of Darkness. She says, “It was nice to reconnect with Ajay as we’ve done seven/eight films together (Kaal, Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon et al).”

She tags her dad Dharmendra as the most handsome man who’s “good looking, kind and gentle” and husband Bharat as the man with bedroom eyes “when he’s calm.” ­­

Three things you would never ask anyone.

1. A woman, her age.

2. A man, his income.

3. A person to share his/her secret. But a lot of friends confide in me. I am a true Scorpion; their secret is safe with me.

A personality trait you are happy about.

I am quite conscious about keeping my house spic and span. And I am happy both my daughters share this trait with me.

Who designed your bedroom?

Me! Not just the bedroom, but the entire house. I want my house to reflect my personality.

Do you watch TV in the bedroom?

A lot! That’s where I watch TV most times. Bharat and I watch what our daughters enjoy, like Dave and Ava at the moment.

What is the one thing you would rather not share?

Sharing a bed with Bharat is fine, but I wish we had two washbasins.

An interesting thing about your courtship with Bharat.

We had a crush on each other since our schooldays. He attended Learners’ Academy, known for students like Ranveer Singh.

Which colour have you painted your bedroom?

I wake up and see the blue ceiling overhead in my bedroom. It makes me feel one with nature.

Can you sleep on flights?

When I would fly to shoots earlier, I would catch up on my sleep. But now that I have two daughters, I stay alert when we are flying.

Bedside stories

Do you raid the fridge at midnight?

Sometimes I have a strong craving for a snack at night. So, I keep a smoothie with berries ready for that.

How do you deal with someone who snores?

I have noticed that people who snore often sleep facing the ceiling. Ask them to roll over and they will stop snoring.

Who is your 2am friend?

Natasha Jitendar Irani. We have been friends for more than 20 years.

This or that?

Closer to dad or mom?

Close to both, but in different ways.

Paris or London?

Paris, it has an old world charm.

Medu vadas or doughnuts?

Doughnuts.

From HT Brunch, December 12, 2021

