In Bed With Hasleen Kaur: “One relationship essential? A healthy balance between space and communication”

Born in Binnaguri, West Bengal, Hasleen, an Army kid, spent her childhood in various cities before settling in Delhi with her parents. After finishing her schooling from DPS, Vasant Kunj, she studied English Literature from Jesus and Mary College where she also gave modelling a shot but left it in the final year. After graduation, she joined the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to do a course in advertising and PR, and returned to modelling, walking for her first fashion week. She gave the fashion industry one last shot by participating in the Miss India pageant and was crowned Miss India Earth 2011. Then, there was no looking back as she moved to Mumbai after being signed by Kwan to start her career in showbiz. Apart from walking the ramp for top designers, gracing the cover of fashion magazines and numerous brand collaborations, she made her acting debut in Karle Pyaar Karle (2014). Currently, she is working on three projects—a film by Boney Kapoor, another by Luv Ranjan and a Netflix web series.

Three things that no one knows about you.

1. I don’t follow any diet. I eat everything and do regular workouts.

2. I have an OCD about cleaning and organising everything.

3. I enjoy being alone and doing things I like— be it pampering myself or travelling solo.

The best thing about modelling is?

You get to wear beautiful outfits that have taken time and effort to be made and make-up artists who make you look like a million bucks.

The designers you are dreaming to walk for?

Gucci, Dior and Chanel.

What are you currently watching?

Udham Singh on Amazon Prime.

A fashion era or style you love and why?

The French style of dressing up with subtle colours and just a red lipstick, lots of beige, whites, flowy dresses or well-fitted outfits.

Who is your style icon?

Gigi Hadid. Love the way she dresses on and off duty.

A role you wish you could have played?

Deepika Padukone’s from Bajirao Mastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali made her look ethereal.

One relationship rule you always follow?

A healthy balance between space and communication.

What do you look for in a man?

A great sense of humour, someone who dreams to achieve great heights, indulges in poetry, good music and has his own opinion.

A dream that you would often see as a child?

Not being prepared enough for an exam.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Zen

Bedside stories

What is on your bedside?

Moisturisers, my book, phone and charger.

Your favourite breakfast in bed would be?

Pancakes.

What do you wear to bed at night?

Shorts.

The last person you text goodnight to?

My husband, Amber.

The first thing you do when you wake up?

Drink warm water.

This or that?

Rom-coms or action films?

Action films.

Films or web series?

Web series.

Mountains or beaches?

Beaches.

Little black dress or a black saree?

Black saree.

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram.

From HT Brunch, November 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch