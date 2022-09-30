In Bed With Monica Chaudhary: “My parents didn’t understand my desire to act. They weren’t supportive initially”

When Monica Chaudhary started doing theatre, her father tried to dissuade her by discontinuing her pocket money. The actor, who’s now known for her performances in web shows like Apharan and Salt City, says, “My parents came from an orthodox background and didn’t understand my desire to act. They were not supportive.”

So, she approached Arvind Gaud of Asmita, who became her guru. She moved to Mumbai, taught theatre in a government school and conducted workshops, but also relied on her theatre friends, who, “even gave me food when I didn’t have money.”

Soon, modelling and web show offers poured in. And her family gave in. “My mom, who’s never been to school, is trying to figure out how shoots work and my father [a Delhi Police official] is educating himself on how the entertainment industry works.” Ask her about her biggest achievement, and she says, “When Apharan released and my papa called me to say, ‘I’m proud of you’.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I am super scared of lizards.

2. I am a hopeless romantic.

3. I have an eye for interior design.

Your guilty pleasure?

Samosas and chai.

Your midnight munch?

Ragi bites from Soulful.

Do you like stayovers?

Thing is, I can only sleep on my bed. So, I always come back to my house to sleep.

One relationship rule you follow?

No cheating.

Would you try a dating app?

I am too old-school for that.

A health shot you swear by?

Aloe vera-amla juice.

A podcast you listen to?

I don’t follow podcasts, but once in a while I like to listen to Ranveer Allahbadia.

One thing you do for your mental health?

Meditate and write a gratitude journal. I’ve been doing the latter ever since I was in class 5.

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you on stage/at a shoot?

Almost drowning in the Ganges while shooting for Apharan! The lifeguards saved me. It wasn’t funny then, but I laugh about it now

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#volcano.

Bedside stories

Do you watch TV every night?

I am constantly feeding myself with content—the good, bad, ugly. If I have nothing to watch, I browse YouTube for Tarot and numerology videos.

How many pillows do you need?

Two—below my head.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

I like sleeping diagonally on my bed.

What do you wear to bed?

Clean pyjamas and some aromatic perfume.

This or that?

Nostalgia or living in the moment?

Living in the moment, because I am living the best life.

Lassi or beer?

Lassi, without sugar.

Music or silence?

Music, but on a low volume.

Living by yourself or with family?

By myself. I love my family but I’m fond of the little home I’ve built by myself.

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

