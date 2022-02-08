In Bed With Rannvijay Singha: “Most of my talents are useless. But I’m pretty good at throwing knives”

When Rannvijay Singha first shot to fame, most millennials knew him as ‘that guy from Roadies’. Since then, it’s been a long journey from reality TV (Shark Tank) to OTT platforms (Mismatched) and now as host of Safari India on Zee Zest, where he ventures into the wild. So, is he the Indian Bear Grylls?

“I’m barely Grylls,” he laughs.

Although his family is now based in Dubai, Rannvijay grew up as an ‘Army brat’ in India, which he says was, “by far the best possible scenario” for him. Having been exposed to a variety of sports and adventure from an early age, he played basketball at college in Delhi. A friend saw an ad for a show that was about “people on bikes, going on adventures,” and the rest is history.

Now, he has two amazing kids, his family is happy, and he has a very good life. “You know of the butterfly effect?” he asks. “I wouldn’t change any of this.”

What do you look forward to the most when you’re home alone?

I’ll head straight to my sneakers. They require a lot of upkeep. A little cleaning, a little tagging—I even take photographs and put in little notes.

Is there a label you’d like to shed?

Adventure guy! It used to be a sarcastic thing earlier; my family used to say, “aa gaya Mr Adventure, Mr Physical.” If it’s a tag that’s come about because of what you’ve put out there, then you should feel proud and own it.

Career-wise, what are you most proud of?

Clearing the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) exam.

One vice you can’t live without?

Coffee. My wife wasn’t okay with it until she realised that if I get coffee, I’m happier. I even invested in a coffee company.

The one embarrassing memory that haunts you at 3am?

(laughs) I did a movie, long ago, called 3A.M..

Tell us your irrational fear.

I have a fear of heights, which is actually irrational for someone like me, who’s stood on the tallest buildings and mountains and is rock climbing or rappelling.

How many tattoos do you have?

I wanted to join the Army, so I never got one, but I am planning to get my children’s names soon (Kainaat and Jahaanvir).

Do you have a talent you’d consider useless?

Most of my talents are useless. But I’m pretty good at throwing knives.

And a useful talent that no one knows you possess?

I’m a good archer. So, once things go to crap in the future, you’ll need guys like me around.

If you could pick a theme song to describe where your life is at right now, what would it be?

Happy by Pharell Williams.

What are you watching before you sleep nowadays?

Basketball videos. I don’t get the time to watch the NBA, so I watch 30-40 minutes of highlights before I sleep, which is another thing that annoys my wife.

If you were on a dating app, what would your bio say?

I met my wife way before dating apps came along, and now I wonder, if this had been out when I was single, would I ever get married?! (laughs) That would depend on the app; if it was Tinder, it would be juicier—’up for any adventures at 3am!’--and Bumble would have the one that girls are looking for in a guy, like ‘Dependable, cool guy, okay with anything, movies, bike rides.’

And do you think that’s what girls want? Dependable bike riders?

I don’t know! If I knew what girls are looking for...

What is the dumbest question you’ve ever been asked?

‘If you weren’t married, who would your girlfriend be?’ Why would I answer that even if I had an answer?

What is the best thing about being a father?

Waking up next to them, and going to sleep next to them. And, my value for my own life has gone up. If something were to happen to me... I dread that now. I now know what unconditional love is.

Bedside stories

What is the most personal item on or in your bedside table?

Just the phone and charger. Everybody in my house is so possessive about their chargers; these cables don’t move from here.

Your poison before bed?

Believe it or not, I have chamomile or green or mint tea.

What puts you to sleep?

While I put my daughter to sleep, I sing a few songs and then I just doze off, serenading myself.

What’s the last thing you look at before going to sleep at night?

Poker videos, until my phone falls on my face.and then I know it’s time to go to sleep.

The one thing you tell your wife every morning?

‘What’s the plan for today?’ And then she asks, ‘Will you do it if I tell you?’

This or that?

Do one amazing role and win an Oscar or do many roles but never win any recognition?

Many, many, many roles, and feed the family. (Laughs) I’m already living it.

Always have low phone battery or always have very slow internet?

Low battery; I don’t think I could ever go back to the days of slow internet.

Give up sex forever or give up food forever?

Food, 100%. I’d starve to death, but who wants to go the other way?!

Accidentally send a sexy message to your boss or your father?

My boss, definitely.

Always be 10 minutes late, or 20 minutes early?

My father had a gun at home. I’m always 20 minutes early.

