In Bed With Varun Mitra: “I believe cuddles cure everything”

Varun Mitra’s grandfather was the first person to know when Varun made his first girlfriend! The Delhi boy enjoys his unusual jovial relationship with the senior Mitras. When they first took him to have his supposed ‘first’ beer to a restaurant, they were in for a shock as he finished the drink in two gulps. “My father said, ‘You’re supposed to find the taste bitter the first time’ but I told him I thought it was really yum!” Varun reveals. His father was none too happy when he learnt his son was quitting his job and moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. “But then, at my farewell party, we got drunk, he hugged me and said, ‘I got your back’,” Varun smiles.

That sentiment stayed with Varun and motivated him to make long strides in the world of ads. His first major one was with Katrina Kaif, which led to opportunties to work with directors like Ram Madhvani and ads with stars like Alia Bhatt. He then bagged the web series Guilty Minds and is now set to star opposite Kangana Ranaut in Tejas. Varun even learnt how to play the guitar for four months to look authentic while playing the role of a rock star recently.

What keeps him centered? Meditation. He even completed a Vipassana course recently. “To be able to not talk to anyone for 10 days is an achievement,” he laughs and signs off.

Tell us three things that nobody knows about you.

1. I love ice cream. I eat a tub at a time.

2. I love exploring human psychology.

3. When I was 18 years old, my then-girlfriend gifted me a cocker spaniel puppy, who I named Bonzo. But my grandfather didn’t allow me to keep him, so I went and stayed at two of my buas’ (aunts) houses for a fortnight. I returned home only when my one bua agreed to keep Bonzo.

Your midnight munch?

Chips! And, ice cream is my guilty pleasure.

One relationship rule you follow?

I believe cuddles cure everything.

A health regimen you swear by?

I start my day with just fruits.

Any restaurants that you frequent?

Izumi, Indigo and Royal China.

Would you use a dating app?

I would rather meet people organically. I am old-school like that.

When was the last time you became moist-eyed?

While I was re-watching The Blind Side recently.

Tell us about a funny incident that you still laugh about.

When I was in the middle of a soccer game while in school, and my friend, Mattoo, pulled my shorts down!

Are you the white shirt-blue jeans kind of guy?

Yes, but I am trying to change that by adding some colour to my wardrobe.

A co-star you vibed well with?

Freida Pinto and I got along pretty well while doing a short film together. Kangana Ranaut was so warm—she invited us for lunch at her place before we started shooting!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Bedside stories

Do you keep your phone on the bedside table at night?

Yes, but I can stay away from it. When I’m on a holiday, I leave it in the hotel room.

What do you read in bed?

Fiction. I am reading a book titled Anxious People.

How many pillows do you sleep with?

One below my head, one between my arms and one between my legs.

What do you wear to bed?

Just boxers.

This or that?

Skydiving or scuba diving?

The latter because skydiving gets over too quickly but with scuba diving, you discover a whole new world undersea.

Are you closer to your dad or your mom?

I will cause chaos if I answer that. (laughs)

IPL matches or the Olympics?

The Olympics any day.

Candour or diplomacy?

Old me—diplomacy. New me—candour.

