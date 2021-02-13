Jeremy Jauncey: A trip down memory lane & how to travel safe

Safe travels

I’m always paranoid about losing my passport and money when I travel. What’s the best way to keep these safe / get over my fear?

—Tanya T, Via email

I know what you mean, I have the same with my passport. We’re a few years off having biometric scanners that will do away with passports (they are coming though), so for now my passport is always with me and I know where the British Embassy is of any place I’m headed to. I rarely carry cash these days – either loading a local currency debit card or using mobile.

The memory card

Tell us about the most memorable road trip you’ve ever taken.

—Ravish Sarna, Dubai

18 years old, in a 1984 (the year I was born!) beat up Honda Civic with very dodgy brakes and no indicator lights... I was travelling around New Zealand with some mates, playing rugby and living in hostels. No worries, no commitments and easily the best road trip I’ve ever done. I’m pretty sure that’s when I fell in love with travel.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

