Listicle: 10 screen grandmas that no one should mess with

Sheilaben, Dabba Cartel (2025).We’ll watch Shabana Azmi in anything. But we particularly delight when she’s a badass. In the Netflix show, she plays a daadi-to-be, who takes on drug lords to protect her daughter-in-law’s tiffin service. Sheilaben has tattoos, she knows how to handle the mafia. She’s also calm and subtle, the way most Indian grannies are. Who knew there was so much to fear from a pursed lip?

