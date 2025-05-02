Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 screen grandmas that no one should mess with

ByAnushree Chatterjee
May 02, 2025 05:31 AM IST

These grannies don’t just roll parathas. They’re smart, savage and seriously funny. Bad hip be damned

Sheilaben, Dabba Cartel (2025).We’ll watch Shabana Azmi in anything. But we particularly delight when she’s a badass. In the Netflix show, she plays a daadi-to-be, who takes on drug lords to protect her daughter-in-law’s tiffin service. Sheilaben has tattoos, she knows how to handle the mafia. She’s also calm and subtle, the way most Indian grannies are. Who knew there was so much to fear from a pursed lip?

In Dabba Cartel (2025), Shabana Azmi plays a daadi who takes on drug lords.
In Dabba Cartel (2025), Shabana Azmi plays a daadi who takes on drug lords.
June Squibb stars as a granny gone rogue in Thelma Post (2024).
June Squibb stars as a granny gone rogue in Thelma Post (2024).
Amah (Taew Usha Seamkhum) is strict yet adorable in How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)
Amah (Taew Usha Seamkhum) is strict yet adorable in How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)
In Gulmohar (2023), Sharmila Tagore plays a grandma who is ready to live and love on her terms.
In Gulmohar (2023), Sharmila Tagore plays a grandma who is ready to live and love on her terms.
Surekha Sikri steers clear of the usual grandma stereotypes as Durgamati Kaushik in Badhaai Ho (2018).
Surekha Sikri steers clear of the usual grandma stereotypes as Durgamati Kaushik in Badhaai Ho (2018).
Gramma Tala (Rachel House) has wild energy in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024).
Gramma Tala (Rachel House) has wild energy in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024).
Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) is a savage and meme-worthy grandma in Downton Abbey.
Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) is a savage and meme-worthy grandma in Downton Abbey.
Julie Andrew nails the part of the eccentric and comedic grandma Marlena in Despicable Me.
Julie Andrew nails the part of the eccentric and comedic grandma Marlena in Despicable Me.
Savitri (Supriya Pathak) is a granny who holds her cards close to her chest in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019).
Savitri (Supriya Pathak) is a granny who holds her cards close to her chest in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019).
Wanda Sykes plays the wild and unhinged granny sloth in the Ice Age series.
Wanda Sykes plays the wild and unhinged granny sloth in the Ice Age series.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 screen grandmas that no one should mess with
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On