Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man of the moments: Sunil Chhetri looks back at life on and off the field

ByChristalle Fernandes
Dec 20, 2024 05:34 AM IST

Sunil Chhetri has retired from football, but he’s not done yet. The 40-year-old legend talks about the moments that defined his career. And why his biggest achievement is off the field

Captain Fantastic. Legend. India’s top goal-scorer. Sunil Chhetri is known by many names. But perhaps his greatest achievement has been to shift the focus of a cricket-crazy country to football. Chhetri, 40, played professionally for 19 years. He was captain of the national team for twelve of them, from 2012 until 2024. Chhetri is also among history’s top scorers, managing 94 international goals across 151 matches – an achievement that’s only behind Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran’s Ali Daei, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Sunil Chhetri rewinds and pauses at his fave moments from his two decades in football. (HT Archive)
Sunil Chhetri rewinds and pauses at his fave moments from his two decades in football. (HT Archive)
Chhetri’s biggest contribution to football is getting a cricket-crazy nation to pay attention to the relatively lesser-watched sport. (HT Archive)
Chhetri’s biggest contribution to football is getting a cricket-crazy nation to pay attention to the relatively lesser-watched sport. (HT Archive)
Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam and son, Dhruv. The footballer calls his wife his best friend, critic and guide. Talk about relationship goals.
Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam and son, Dhruv. The footballer calls his wife his best friend, critic and guide. Talk about relationship goals.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On