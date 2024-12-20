Man of the moments: Sunil Chhetri looks back at life on and off the field

Captain Fantastic. Legend. India’s top goal-scorer. Sunil Chhetri is known by many names. But perhaps his greatest achievement has been to shift the focus of a cricket-crazy country to football. Chhetri, 40, played professionally for 19 years. He was captain of the national team for twelve of them, from 2012 until 2024. Chhetri is also among history’s top scorers, managing 94 international goals across 151 matches – an achievement that’s only behind Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran’s Ali Daei, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Sunil Chhetri rewinds and pauses at his fave moments from his two decades in football. (HT Archive)