Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Grooming regimes for your body

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Short and wavy. Faded on the side, textured in the centre and top.

Brows: Thick and well defined. Trimmed at the ends.

Face: A four-hour shadow stubble.

Body: Smooth and clean with well-defined ab lines.

Others: Black and white underwear.

Besides the face, it’s important to keep the skin on the body looking and feeling good.

I suggest the following personal care regimes:

The Daily Regime

An early morning shower will wake up the mind and body. Similarly, a shower before bed will help you relax and sleep better.

Use a shower gel or bathing soap that you are comfortable with.

Application: For sake of personal hygiene, start the application of the soap or shower gel from the face and end at the feet.

To know a particular brand agrees with you go by your instinct and the touch, feel, and look of your skin. If you feel dirty, greasy or the skin goes dry or itchy, after a shower then you will need to opt for an alternative brand. Moisturising soaps and gels are normally suitable for most skin types and can be used throughout the year.

My tip: To remove stretch marks (caused by sudden gaining or loss of weight), use a cocoa butter-based cream or lotion. It’s an effective remedy to get rid of fine lines and early signs of wrinkles as well.

The Weekly Regime

Target ‘problem areas’ like the elbows, knuckles, knees and ankles. Use a body or face scrub as well to exfoliate and remove dead and flaky skin.

To keep the areas looking lighter and prevent darkening – ensure you use an effective soap or shower gel on a loofah scrub then apply in a gentle yet firm clockwise and then anti clockwise motion.

My Tip: Use a back or shower brush to clean the areas where your hands won’t reach.

The Fortnightly Regime

A fortnightly oil massage will do wonders for you – it stimulates the skin, improves circulation, and relaxes the muscles.

Choose a base oil that you prefer - olive, mustard, coconut, or any cold pressed oil. This may then be infused with aromatherapy extracts – each of which can do a lot to stimulate both the mind and the body. There is a scent for everything – from energy to sleep!

A therapeutic massage needs to be done by a trained therapist. Massages are a science and your masseur or masseuse need to know where to go, what to press and how to target specific areas and problems.

A sensual massage should be light to touch and should never be done in a hurry. The idea is to first relax the body then stimulate it and not the other way around!

You may choose between a convenient massage at home or a regular visit to a spa to soak in the ambience or disconnect from you day to day routine. Either way, ensure it becomes a regular part of your monthly routine.

My tip: Always pick natural or organic oils and infusions.

Seasonal regimes

Summer

Try and keep the body as just as hydrated externally as you would internally. Frequent showers will ensure you feel fresh and stay alert when the heat beats you down.

If you feel the need to use a moisturiser, ensure its water based and has some cooling properties. They are quite a few body lotions in the market which contain cucumber, aloe vera or mint, all of which help nurture and sooth the skin and will help keep inflammations and skin flare ups at bay.

My tip: Increase your intake of fresh juices, yogurt, and probiotics.

Winter

Before the onset of and during winter, ensure to use an effective body lotion or moisturiser generously all over the body. This will leave your skin feeling smooth to touch and younger to look at.

During the colder months, don’t expose the skin to very hot water, as this will deplete the skin of its natural oil and moisture. A warm or mildly hot shower should suffice.

My tip: If you have extreme dryness apply a light and easily absorbent oil.

Hands

1. Ensure regular manicures – at least once, if not twice a month.

2. Keep your nails looking well maintained, neatly cut, clean and dirt free.

3. Hands and nails should not have any nicotine, carbon, ink, or other marks.

4. The hands should not smell of food or have any distinct odour.

5. Use a hand sanitizer especially after meals and using public utilities like toilets, elevators, escalators, doors, shared computers etc.

6. Wear gloves when you are handling any product made with strong chemicals or while handling soil or other materials that may embed themselves into the nails or the skin.

7. Use a hand cream to treat rough skin (from lifting weights in the gym), working outdoor or too long on the steering wheel.

Regular manicures will ensure your hands continue to look fresh and well maintained. Prevent wrinkles on your hands and fingers by applying a heavy-duty hand cream.

Feet

1. Your feet (especially if wearing open footwear) should look soft, clean, and well maintained. A pedicure once or twice a month is recommended.

2. Apply a foot cream to treat dry cracked heels. This should ideally be done at night before you go to sleep.

3. If you find the skin between your toes and feet is peeling, then ensure to wipe this area properly after a shower. Apply a regular non-medicated cream to soothe the area. Use a prescription cream as advised by a dermatologist and only as necessary.

4. To treat corns and calluses, use a file (available at most good chemists or pharmacies). These help remove hard skin and varying types of corns and calluses. Ensure to soften the area before use.

5. If you have issues with certain footwear, you may want to wear insoles that are designed to address various medical issues as well as to ensure optimum comfort and prevent excessive strain on the feet.

Foot care

Pamper & exfoliate: A monthly pedicure is a must – not just to keep your feet looking good and well maintained, but to also relive the strain they take daily. Use scrubs, once every fifteen days in winter to exfoliate and remove dead, dry and flaky skin – especially around the nail beds.

Refresh & hydrate: You can keep your feet smelling clean and fresh by wiping them well after a shower, wearing cotton (and not woollen) socks and occasionally dusting them with talcum powder – especially if you tend to sweat down there.

Refresh your footwear by placing odour absorbing balls or spraying them with an anti-odour spray.

However cold it gets, avoid wearing socks while sleeping and allow your feet to air at night. Better still (and to make your heels feel softer) generously apply a nourishing foot cream or oil-based moisturiser on your feet before you call it a night.

My style picks of the fortnight

1. Leather sneakers by Joe Shu

This pair of exquisitely crafted sneakers are both stylish and functional

These leather sneakers (with a rubber sole) combine comfort and street style. Handmade with top grain leather, this pair of exquisitely crafted sneakers are both stylish and functional. The leather finish allows you to dress up a casual look or dress down a nice suit.

Ideal for: Day or semi formal wear

2. Denim jacket by Snitch

This jacket has multi utility flap pockets on the chest and welt pockets on the hip with a metal button fastening

This black Mandarin Collared denim jacket has long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a ripped & faded effect. It has multi utility flap pockets on the chest and welt pockets on the hip with a metal button fastening.

Ideal for: Casual or leisure wear

Product Review

Four grooming product combinations that deliver on what they are formulated for:

1.Sandalwood & Orange Peel facial duo from Forest Essentials

A light and non-greasy formulation, the moisturiser is ideal for the day as it has SPF 25 and helps in restoring the skins natural hydration level

The cleanser is enriched with antioxidant ingredients including Nagkesar, Orange peel, Basil, and Coconut water. They gently clean the skin by removing excess sebum and surface impurities. Leaves the skin matte, clear and fresh.

A light and non-greasy formulation, the moisturiser is ideal for the day as it has SPF 25 and helps in restoring the skins natural hydration level. This rich moisturiser is easily absorbed by the skin, while protecting it from UV A & B rays. The healing properties of Basil, Ashwagandha and Barley Protein help reduce the harmful effects of free radicals. Both products smell good and feel fabulous on the skin.

2.Recovery & Restoration combination from Kiehls

The cream is fast-absorbing, lightweight and takes a multi-targeted approach to address visible signs of aging on the face & neck

The Midnight Recovery concentrate contains Lavender, Evening Primrose Oil and Squalene. With a single application, it helps the skin look radiant and soft by the morning. It helps repair and replenish the skin by fighting signs of aging, providing fine youthful skin. Apply at night and suitable for all skin types!

The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Ageing Face and Neck Cream is fast-absorbing, lightweight and takes a multi-targeted approach to address visible signs of aging on the face & neck. Powered by Phyto Mimetic Vitamin A, Chaga Mushroom, and Hyaluronic Acid, the ingredients work together to become a supercharged anti-aging solution for wrinkles, fine lines, tone, and texture.

3.Skin & Hair set from Khadi Naturals

The hair care products help strengthen and regrow hair

The daily use hair and skin range from Khadi naturals has been derived from pure natural extracts. The hair products include Amla hair oil, organic Amla powder, Amla & Bhringraj hair cleanser and Green Tea Aloe Vera hair conditioner. The skin range has Rose & Aloe Vera facial scrub, Lychee lip balm and Aloe Vera facial massage gel,

The hair care products help strengthen and regrow hair. They prevent premature greying, help in fighting against dandruff, maintaining the pH balance of your scalp and reduce hair fall. The skin care products nourish both the skin and lips and leave them feeling smooth and hydrated.

4.The monthly grooming kit by The Man Company

The products are chemical free, formulated with all natural ingredients

This monthly grooming kit is perfect for men who like to pamper their hair, skin and body. It contains a Biotin shampoo, Charcoal Body Wash, Vitamin C face wash, daily moisturising cream, body perfume, nose strip, as well as a Charcoal and Vitamin C face mask.

The products are chemical free, formulated with all natural ingredients, and come packed in a masculine wooden box. Ideal for the urban man who understands the importance of personal care and grooming.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

