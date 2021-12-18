Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: The look for 2022

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Buzzed and super short on the sides. Medium length spikes in the centre and top. Spikes will be back and there to stay. It’s finally (and thankfully) going to be the end of puffs and pompadours.

Brows: Thick, bushy, and natural.

Face: Clean shaved – the only way to be in 2022. It’s the long-awaited end of moustaches & beards.

Lips: Thick, fresh, and buffed.

Others: Defined, lean and a very smooth body. The year will see an emphasis on cuts and definition than bulk. Black and white micro running shorts.

The five main grooming trends of 2022

1.Go clean

Time to go under the razor, keep the face clean and let your skin breathe. Shadow stubbles will make a return, but facial hair will (thankfully) slowly and surely cease to exist.

2.Stay smooth

Skin that feels soft and supple. Expect to use plenty of moisturisers to keep the skin looking fresh, young, and free of wrinkles and creases. The less of body hair your sport, the better you will look and feel.

3.Chocolate boys

The boy next door look makes a comeback. Being metrosexual is a trend of the past. The year is going to be about real men who groom themselves and make themselves look as edible as possible!

4.Style yourself

Hairstyles that suit your individual face cut and features. No more passing trends that are blindly followed. An emphasis on your personal style statement.

5.Sex symbols

Boys and men are the new eye candy. A huge shift on men being the objects of desire. Expect to see plenty of skin, not just on Instagram but in the real world as well.

The three ingredients of the year:

1. Argan

Argan oil has been used traditionally (both topically and orally) to improve the health of skin, hair, and nails.

It has several healing properties and anti -ageing benefits that protects the skin from sun damage, adds moisture, reduces oiliness, treats acne as well as prevents and reduces stretch marks,

Argan oil is full of powerful antioxidants such as Vitamin E that have benefits for your scalp and hair. It moisturises both, has anti-inflammatory properties, restores damage done by chemical treatments and prevents hair fall.

2. Hemp

It’s not just about smoking it! Hempseed oil is harvested by cold-pressing hemp seeds. It is different from cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is an extract of the cannabis plant and utilizes hemp flowers and leaves for its production.

Hemp oil is beneficial for skin health thanks to its nourishing vitamins and moisturizing qualities. It reduces inflammation, adds moisture, has anti-ageing properties and is also good for nails and hand care.

Hemp Oil is an excellent remedy for dull or limp hair that lacks vibrancy, as well as to treat itchy or dry scalps.

3. Sea buckthorn

The brightly coloured berries are found in the higher reaches of the Himalayas and have tremendous restorative properties.

The fruit helps with skin regeneration, reduces inflammation, promotes elasticity, prevents dryness, and removes toxins.

It has the power to restore damaged hair, inhibit hair loss as well as to strengthen and condition it.

The two therapies of the year

1.Ayurveda

The ancient Indian wellness system recommends the use of herbal supplements, oils, and creams to enhance skin and hair health.

Ayurveda uses the concept of Doshas or principal energies for wellness and good health. The three Doshas – Kapha, Vata, and Pitta are present in our body. When one or more Doshas are in excess, they have an impact on our health as well as on our skin and hair.

By correcting the imbalance in the Dosha, problems related to skin and hair can be effectively managed.

2.Aromatherapy

Essential oils are extracts made from flowers, leaves, and seeds. They work extremely well on your skin & hair, can help boost your mood, reduce stress, anxiety, symptoms of depression, relieve muscle tension and pain.

Essential oils are distilled and are highly concentrated. Whether you have acne scars or age spots from sun exposure, certain essential oils may help even out your skin tone and treat chronic skin conditions. They also can balance out moisture and reduce itchiness.

Aromatherapy can also improve scalp health, kill dandruff, reduce dryness, and stimulate hair growth. It also has the power to lift our senses and improve our total wellbeing.

Wellness

Something as simple as using candles in your personal space can relax the body and mind

Wellness will be another strong trend. I recommend starting a mentally and physically stimulating routine like Dance Wellness, regular massage / spa therapies, or any form of meditation or alternative remedies that you can follow through.

Something as simple as using candles in your personal space can relax the body and mind. Choose a fragrance (or a combination of them) to change the surrounding energy. Take my word for it, candles are not feminine and will not dent your masculinity in any way.

I recommend the amazing collection of soy wax-based candles from Soul Odyssey which come in variants like Weekend in Tuscany, Spring Grove and Tropical Meadow. They smell good and are effective.

Brands and products

Key trend: Products with natural, organic, and traditional ingredients over chemicals. Oils extracted from fruit, plants, flowers, and herbs are taking centre stage.

My pick of the top 10 homegrown brands to watch out for and the best of their products to use on your skin, hair, and body:

1.Organic Cold Pressed Hemp Oil by Soul Tree

The oil promotes hair growth as well as deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair

The nutritional properties of this all natural, pure, organic and cold pressed oil nourishes the skin and prevents fine lines. It promotes hair growth as well as deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair.

Apply on clean skin, ideally before bed. Use once or twice weekly on the hair.

2.Muscle Tone Firming Treatment Massage Oil by Kama Ayurveda

Massage the oil for at least 10-15 minutes to allow it to penetrate into the skin and close to the muscle

This rich, nourishing oil is formulated for toning and firming and to improve the appearance of sagging skin, stretch marks and cellulite.

Massage the oil for at least 10-15 minutes to allow it to penetrate into the skin and close to the muscle. Leave on for at least 30 minutes and then wash off with a mild body cleanser.

3.Organic Hair Cleanser by The Tribe Concepts

Add water to make a smooth paste, then apply and leave on for a few minutes before rinsing it off

This natural shampoo effectively cleans your scalp and hair removing dirt, debris and excess oil while making your hair soft and manageable. This cleanser is in a powder form and conditions the hair from the root to the tips while reducing hair fall, treating premature greying and strengthening the hair.

Add water to make a smooth paste, then apply and leave on for a few minutes before rinsing it off.

4.Sea Buckthorn Oil by Green Opia Naturals

The oil rejuvenates the skin, heals skin problems like eczema, rash and burns

This amazing oil boasts of multiple benefits, thanks to the presence of Omega-3 and Vitamin C & E. It rejuvenates the skin, heals skin problems like eczema, rash and burns.

Take a pea-sized amount of oil. Gently rub the oil into your skin. If you have very dry skin, then leave the oil on overnight.

5.The Hibiscus hair growth shampoo by Secret

The shampoo is made with natural ingredients such as hibiscus, coconut oil, brahmi, glycerine, vetiver, tulsi and amla

This all natural formulation improves hair growth, protects natural moisture, balances the pH of the scalp and stimulates hair growth. Made with natural ingredients such as hibiscus, coconut oil, brahmi, glycerine, vetiver, tulsi and amla. Smells just as good as it feels.

Safe to use daily or thrice weekly.

6.The Men’s Grooming Essential Combo Box by Satliva

The face and body oil prevents clogging of pores, locks hydration and restores the skin’s moisture levels

The box includes a Hemp with Jojoba face and body oil which treats irritated and inflamed skin, reduce redness, puffiness, scars, and rashes. It prevents clogging of pores, locks hydration and restores the skin’s moisture levels. The Hemp with Shea Butter and charcoal body soap bar, gently exfoliates the skin to remove dead cells, opens clogged pores, removes dirt and impurities. The Orange Lip Balm keeps the lips soft, healthy and very kissable.

Use daily.

7.Argan Oil by Pilgrim

The oil contains excellent emollients like Vitamin A & Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil which balances sebum production

This pure Argan Oil provides intense moisturizing and nourishment to hair, skin and nails. Contains excellent emollients like Vitamin A & Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil which balances sebum production. Maracuja (Passionfruit) Oil which is rich in Vitamin C and brightens the skin.

Suitable for all skin & hair types.

8.The Range of Essential Oils by Khadi Natural

Essential oils are either applied or inhaled (and in some cases consumed) and should therefore be of the best quality

Essential oils are either applied or inhaled (and in some cases consumed) and should therefore be of the best quality like this range which includes Geranium (relaxes the mind & body), Lavender (used to eliminate dandruff, lice, and combat stress), Jasmine & Sandalwood (both external use and can be used as a relaxing or sensual massage or bath oil), Rose (has astringent properties, hydrates and stimulates skin) and Lemongrass (for fungal infections, skin toning, acne, cellulite, relieving fatigue and muscle toning).

Use as necessary.

9.Hemp Seed Oil by India Hemp Organics

The oil reduces acne, is beneficial for anti-aging, helps with psoriasis and eczema

This incredible and very pure extract of organic hemp seeds, stimulates hair growth, moisturizes the scalp and hair and strengthens hair follicles. For the skin, it reduces acne, is beneficial for anti-aging, helps with psoriasis and eczema and moderates sebum production. For the body, it reduces inflammation, joint pain, anxiety and is a mood elevator.

Use or consume as required.

10.Argan Oil Lotion by Inatur

The oil lotion is non-greasy and gets easily absorbed into the skin

This Argan Lotion is enriched with high content of vitamin E. It has an extremely rich woody balsamic fragrance of pure patchouli and vetiver essential oils. It’s non-greasy and gets easily absorbed into the skin. The active ingredients in this fabulous formulation are Argan Oil, Vetiver Oil, Patchouli Oil, Sunflower Oil & Cocoa Butter.

Apply daily after a shower.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, December 19, 2021

