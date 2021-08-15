Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: The styleguide to gym & sportswear

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Short and curly even length all around which was made wet, then left natural to give texture to the hair.

Brows: Thick brows with cleaned ends.

Face: Clean shaved, smooth, even, and clear skin.

Lips: Narrow lips.

Others: Sculpted arms, boxing gloves and a ribbed white vest. We used the Soft Nirvana body lotion by Nourish Mantra to hydrate the skin.

Gym wear

A good workout wardrobe does more than just make you look great. Whether you’re squatting, jumping, lunging, or focusing on your flow, a strong selection of exercise gear is the finishing touch to any successful gym routine.

Focus on finding a style or look that fits well, is functional and works for your built. Base your decision on if you are guy who is lean, bulky, athletic, or skinny.

I suggest you keep your gym wear colour palette limited to black, white, and grey and two other primary colours. That way whatever you pick or pack to wear, they will work well together.

Fabrics and materials

Workout clothes are designed to absorb perspiration. Wear a performance t-shirt that is designed to draw sweat away from your body and to the outer surface. Performance fabrics are generally made of polyester and Lycra blends including Spandex. They cost more but will dry faster and keep you comfortable throughout your workout.

Don’t make the mistake of wearing heavy-weight cotton t-shirts as they tend to hold on to moisture, making your workout an uncomfortable experience both during and after you finish your routine.

Size matters

Clothes that are too loose will constrict your movement and tend to make you look smaller than you are.

Always choose a fit that fits well but gives you plenty of freedom of movement. A fitted silhouette will give you a more aesthetic appeal. Invest in clothes based on your workout targets: if you are working out to gain mass, then ensure your clothes will accommodate that change or if you are planning to shed some excess weight, then your clothes should have scope for that as well.

The three must haves

1.Tops

Choose between singlets, vests, tank tops, t-shirts, cut sleeve vests or compression tops.

2.Shorts

Shorts that allow movement, especially on leg day are recommended. Make sure the fabric is soft and stretchable, so it does not restrict or cut and hurt you where and when it shouldn’t.

3.Tracks

Nothing beats a pair of comfortable and stretchable tracks that are both tough and durable enough to move with you and not tear or rip easily. Try different brands until you find the one that works for your body. The length should not be long as this can be both obstructive.

Accessories

Your gym kit needs to include a lot more than your protein shake and source of hydration. Remember to include an underwear that provides support, two sets (large and small) of quick drying towels, a pair of clean socks and of course a fresh change of clothes and toilet kit, especially if you are one of those guys who heads out for a date or hook up after his workout.

Footwear

The footwear you choose should provide proper support and protection to your feet. Wearing appropriate footwear reduces your risk of injury and improves your physical performance. Make sure they fit you properly and that the laces are always tied securely.

Dress by sport

1.Football

Ideally you need a football specific jersey, shirts, (long) socks, and shoes. Under the shorts, wear jockstraps or underwear that gives you the right support. The jersey could be V or round neck, half or cut sleeve (called the football bib) and the shorts could be ultra-short or longer.

Common colours include the primary palette of red, blue, yellow, and green as well as black and white. Most football clothing is plain, in bright colours (so you can be spotted on the pitch) and sometimes printed (stripes) or textured.

Protective gear: Shin guards to prevent injury.

2.Tennis

Tennis t-shirts and polo tops are integral, and these can be with and without short sporty collars. Some tennis tops are designed to liberate a player’s swing. Your tennis clothing must be comfortable, breathable, as well as moisture wicking.

Tennis shorts are either short, mid length or long. Of course, there’s no compromise to the performance element, with an ultra-breathable and unrestrictive waistband, deep, pleated pockets, and mesh inserts for optimal ventilation. Tennis sweaters have a deep V neck and often come ribbed. Tennis shoes are constructed for propulsion and efficiency on the court with abrasion resistance.

Protective gear: Some tennis players prefer to wear a baseball cap that offers protection from the suns glare, especially when they look upwards to make a serve.

3.Basketball

Clothing for basketball includes tank tops, t-shirts, long shorts, leggings, and shoes designed for the court. The tops may be v or round neck and have a cut, high or half sleeve. When they are made with a breathable material, they help to keep you dry as you train. In addition to the light, quick-drying fabric, few t-shirts also feature sleeves to keep your muscles at the right temperature!

Basketball shorts are designed to be worn during warm-ups as well as training and must therefore always be lightweight, breathable and allow you to move about freely.

Protective gear: Knee sleeves protect you during falls. They also provide comfortable compression and optimum support.

4.Boxing

Boxers wear boxing trunks, tops, boxing shoes, gloves, and a mouthguard. Some boxers wear a hooded robe before entering the ring.

Boxers like to wear shirts that have the sleeves cut off to allow the shoulders to move unrestricted and to have the top come off easily if they are still wearing gloves. Most wear vests. Professional boxers usually wear long shorts that have a loose-fitting leg and are normally high waisted with a thick elastic band. Boxing shoes provide the best support for quick footwork in the ring. Some boxers also wear short shorts with fitted vests.

Protective gear: Hand wraps prevent sore knuckles during practice and under boxing gloves.

Five products for active men

1.The perfect running shoes

These running shoes are a result of combining years of athlete data with the unique technology of 3D printing

The trendy 4DFWD running shoes by Adidas are eye - catching and extremely functional.

Because each runner is unique in how much they train, and what their running style is, the best running shoe for you depends entirely on the shape of your foot, your biomechanics and on the amount of running you do. Running shoes are designed to protect your feet from the road, provided traction on different surfaces, cushion the landing shock, and support your feet.

My pick is the just launched adidas 4DFWD. These running shoes are a result of combining years of athlete data with the unique technology of 3D printing, Additionally the shoe comes with the combination of 4D and EVA technology to ensure a soft landing with every step. Perfectly printed and precisely positioned, the shoe is designed for a smooth run with an angled heel to increase impact absorption. Available in a trendy and unusual black and green combination.

Style tip: Wear this pair with ultra-short running shorts and ankle length sports socks.

2.Waterless bath and shampoo

Having clean hair and a fresh body are an important aspect of maintaining personal hygiene, which these products ensure

The innovative Clensta waterless body bath & shampoo offers a sanitised bathing and haircare solution for active men.

Having clean hair and a fresh body are an important aspect of maintaining personal hygiene, especially when you are into sports or fitness and may not always have access to a pre or post workout shower.

The body bath removes body odour and gives protection from infections by killing 99% germs. The shampoo prevents issues with poor hair hygiene which may lead to a foul-smelling scalp, bacterial growth and eventually causing infections. Both products offer an innovative solution for a future with water scarcity.

Personal care tip: Use after a workout or game and before you change.

3.Oil for your defined bodies

When consumed internally natural oils have numerous health & wellness benefits

The range of natural and organic ghee and oils by Conscious Food are not just good for the body, but also your skin and hair.

When consumed internally natural oils have numerous health & wellness benefits and when applied externally, they have moisturising, healing, and antibacterial qualities.

Ghee makes the skin supple and acts as an antioxidant. It contains Vitamins A, D, E and K that have multiple benefits for the skin. Coconut oil hydrates, smooth and minimises fine lines and wrinkles and can also be used to treat skin issues and break outs. It also strengthens hair and improves scalp health. Apricot oil helps to improve skin tone, maintain softness and radiance of the skin while reducing the appearance of face wrinkles, fine lines, and blemishes. Consume daily or apply just before bedtime.

Skincare tip: Avoid using oils on your skin if you are acne prone.

4.Refreshing body wash

The refreshing body wash set from Phy.

After an intense workout or routine, use a shower gel or body wash to remove any residue sweat or kill odour from your body.

I tried these two variants on very humid days and felt refreshed and recharged. These sulphate-free formulations gently cleanse the skin without drying it out & leave behind a long fresh lasting fragrance. The smell notes are aqua (sea kelp & mint) and earthy (gingko leaf & olive extracts).

Grooming tip: Work up a lather then use a loofah scrub to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells.

5.Natural strength & energy

Testoboost by Rasayanam is an ayurvedic blend of Shilajit, Ashwagandha and Safed Musli

Rather than opting for chemical based supplements, (often from unknown and unreliable sources) which may have adverse side effects, I suggest trying out natural, traditional, and time-tested supplements that may help boost your energy levels and peak your performance.

This Ayurvedic blend of Shilajit, Ashwagandha, and Safed Musli is formulated to provide constant energy and strength. Each of these ingredients are known to have numerous health benefits. The formulation, including the capsule gels are made with only vegetarian, pure & natural ingredients.

Wellness tip: Consult a doctor or physician before taking any new supplements.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, August 15, 2021

