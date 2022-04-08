Men’s style & grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Laid-back sports style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Military inspired look of the season. Very short on the sides and little longer on top.

Brows: Thick and defined.

Face: Clean shaved with smooth skin.

Lips: Thick & buffed.

Others: A comfort fit sports vest and ultra-short sports shorts.

Athleisurewear is the strongest fashion trend for menswear of the 2020’s. It blends “athletic” and “leisure” and is basically, athletic gear that’s also designed and worn for day-to-day activities.

Athleisurewear’s biggest advantage is that it allows you to look and feel good at the same time. Keep in mind though, that it’s not as simple as wearing your gym clothes to lunch!

This style offers several benefits: it’s comfortable, versatile, and practical. One outfit can take you straight from the gym to the office and even directly from your Zoom call to your couch.

Though athleisure uses many of the same fabrics as tech wear, the two clothing styles differ. While tech wear prioritizes function over aesthetics, athleisure finds an equal balance between the two.

Where & what

Athleisurewear includes all athletic clothing which is comfortable and aesthetically appealing. Despite being on-trend, athleisure only works for relaxed occasions.

It includes active, leisure clothes and accessories that you don’t just wear at home but also on a casual day out or the weekend and trip. Athleisure makes a stylish choice, whether you’re headed to lunch, drinks, a sports match or even a casual date or hook up.

Slowly and surely, the look is beginning to be seen in the office, especially for casual work meetings, co working spaces and online interactions. When it comes to business and formal settings, such as the office, a meeting, or a wedding, it’s best to stick to a more formal look.

Athleisurewear includes t-shirts, full sleeve & tank tops, vests, track jackets, shorts (of all lengths), boxers, joggers, pants, pyjamas, gym wear, sportswear, jeans, sandals, slippers, slip on or running shoes and even casual leather footwear.

The style elevates itself with streamlined silhouettes which draw attention to the body and give off the ‘just left the gym look’.

Five things to keep in mind when you make athleisure sets:

1.Contrast: Wear block colours together. Try combinations like blue with grey or white, red with yellow or orange, purple with mauve or charcoal and the tried and tested: black with white and grey.

2.Match: When wearing two of the same colours together ensure they are either a perfect match or that they belong to the same colour family: light grey with dark grey, sky blue with navy or beige with brown. There’s nothing worse than putting two different shades of white or black together.

3.The fit: Comfort comes first. Ensure the clothes you wear are non-restrictive, allow ample air and movement.

4.The fabrics: Embrace soft fabrics, lightweight materials, or those with an element of stretch. Anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, crease free fabrics are here to stay.

5.Putting it all together: A structured fit on top and a relaxed silhouette for your lowers will always work well. Try turning it around and you have a fashion blunder that will change the way your body looks and even how you feel.

Accessories

Accessories have the magical power of defining your look. You can easily for instance, turn a casual outfit into an athleisure look by adding sports influenced accessories like a duffle bag, sneakers, watch or a baseball cap.

They are two clear ways to accessorise your look: either you match everything together or make a statement by contrasting the shoes, bags or (smart or sports) watch with your clothes.

Running, walking, training and casual shoes are an important part of the look and be your go to choice for your feet. When done right, your overall look can either blend into one another. You may also make your accessories pop up or stand out against what you are wearing with them.

Eight pairs that work

1.Underwear

Colours: Black and white.

Design: If you want your streetwear look to be masculine, I suggest you opt for a mid-length underwear. The advantage: this cut gives great support and works quite like a ‘push up bra’ does for women: adding volume and lifting as and where needed.

Wear them with: Low hanging jeans, drawstring pants or just on their own.

The boxer briefs by PLEASURES available on CAPSUL are both comfortable and functional

I recommend: This pair of underwear which has a tag less design, is made of pre-shrunk cotton and has a thick comfortable (and branded) waistband. They provide great support and can be worn with casual clothing or without anything over them!

2.Pyjamas

Colours: Strong contrasts, a mix of bright neon colours or subtle pastels.

Design: A comfort fit, either plain or digitally printed and ideally with an elastic band around the waist.

Wear them with: Vests, t-shirts, sandals, or slippers.

The pyjamas from SEXY BEAST are in tropical, tie-die, cartoon, or modern graphic prints

I recommend: The range of these colour pop pyjamas which are made from bio washed cotton, are extremely comfortable and have a relaxed stretchable fit.

3.Casual shorts & lounge pants

Colours: Shades of blue, grey, and white.

Design: A relaxed fit.

Wear them with: Round or V neck, half or cut sleeve tops and casual footwear.

The cotton shorts and lounge pants from XYXX are soft to touch and feel

I recommend: The range of these comfort fit knee length shorts and relaxed fit lounge pants for your home, casual or loungewear. They are made with anti – microbial, super smooth fabrics and have a relaxed ft.

4.The loungewear set

Colours: Blue and shades of grey.

Design: A structured but comfortable fit that sits well over the shoulders and mid length shorts.

Wear them with: Slippers, sandals, casual slip-on shoes or sneakers.

The lounge sets from MELANGEBOX

I recommend: This comfortable home, leisure or weekend wear set of a collared top and knee length shorts. They are made with 100% recycled polyester fabric which is breathable, bacteria free and have UV protection of up to 50%. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

5.Stretch pants & shorts

Colours: Matt and dull tones of grey, blue, and beige.

Design: Tapered and a silhouette that’s close to the body.

Wear them with: Full sleeve tops, collared tees, and round neck t-shirts.

The functional and stretchable pants and shorts from HARFUN are ideal for both work and play

I recommend: The pants are made with a premium performance fabric that has an element of stretch, which allows seamless movement. They are styled with concealed zipper pockets and the ankles are tapered for the right fit. The knee length shorts are lightweight, have a multidimensional stretch and a mock fly. Both feel and look great.

6.Work ready joggers & day pants

Colours: T-shirts, casual half sleeve shirts and fitted tops.

Design: A tailored, custom-made look which will make your lowers look like they were made exclusively for you.

Wear them with: The pants with collarless shirts, half or rolled up sleeves and the joggers with any top that has a snug fit.

The power stretch joggers have a good fit, and the comfort fit trousers are extremely well crafted. By THE (PANT) PRO – JECT

I recommend: The versatile lightweight stark white, cotton linen pants are ideal for weekend or leisurewear. The ‘well fitted’, work ready joggers have a four way stretch and take well to your natural form making them ideal for a casual work meeting as well as athleisurewear. They feel great against the skin and will make you look both sharper and smarter.

7.T-Shirts & shorts

Colours: Muted earthy tones or metallic tones of grey and blue.

Design: A comfortable fit that’s away from the skin with plenty of ventilation to keep you moisture free and dry.

Wear them with: Ankle length socks, sports or running shoes and a smart watch for your fitness goals.

The running shorts and sports t-shirts from TEGO are light, airy and move with you

I recommend: These ultra-comfortable t-shirts have a creamy and buttery feel and seamless construction. The four-way stretch, 7” running shorts offer just the right amount of freedom and support for your run or fitness routine. They have an anti-chafe construction and are quick drying.

8.Track jackets & pants

Colours: Shades of grey.

Design: Structured, fitted and tapered with a body-hugging form.

Wear them with: A fitted muscle vest, tank top and sports or running shoes.

The SULLIVAN track jacket and pants from GORILLA WEAR will make heads turn when you workout

I recommend: This sexy track set for your sports and recreational wear gives your body the perfect shape. The jacket has a drawstring hoody, slim fit and zipped pockets. The pants have a tapered fit, zipped pockets, and a drawstring waistband. A must have for active wear.

Two footwear options

1.Leisure leather footwear

Colours: Black or shades of brown.

Design: Go for designs that have a rounded front. You can get either flat soles or distinct high heels. Lace less over lace.

Wear them with: Multi pocket trousers, jeans, knee length shorts or chinos

The LONDON OILED LEATHER shoes by BIRKENSTOCK come with a rich oil treatment

I recommend: This unusual, closed toe pair which has clean, soft lines and a buckled strap. It has a lightweight UVA sole which offers good cushioning and shock absorption. The pair is extremely comfortable and lightweight.

2. Trendy running shoes

Colours: Bright hues of white, red, blue, green, yellow, gold and silver.

Design: Running shoes should be designed to reduce strain and provide optimum physical support.

Wear them with: Running shorts, track pants and sportswear.

The DEVIATE NITRO MEN’S SPECTRA running shoes by PUMA look great and feel even better

I recommend: These trendy, colourful, eye-catching running shoes makes running both faster and easier. They are thoughtfully designed to be extremely responsive, provide optimum energy, the right amount of cushioning and have a rubber exterior which works well on almost any surface. These are my pick for the seasons trendiest running shoes.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch