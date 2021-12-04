Music: The wind beneath Amaal Mallik’s wings

“Today, just placing a song in the musical marketplace does not work; that thinking belongs to a very different time,” says composer-singer Amaal Mallik whose latest song Pyar Ek Tarfaa, a duet with Shreya Ghoshal, garnered 21 million views on YouTube within a week of its release.

So, how exactly do outliers make their presence felt in an entertainment space supersaturated with new content? Musicians like Amaal Mallik have nailed it—they have astutely turned to various social network platforms, and independently built up a loyal audience, and a strong brand centred around their own personas.

The 30-year-old composer of songs such as Sooraj Dooba Hai and Kaun Tujhe is barely seven years into the profession, but is already a heavy hitter across multiple social media platforms. He has over 5 lakh followers on Twitter and 16 lakh followers on Instagram; his YouTube channel has around 1.5 lakh subscribers.

Acknowledging the role that social media has played in shaping his career, Amaal points out, “Even if you do a song with the biggest stars of the country, you need to support it. I would not have had that support if I did not have my fans. Every day there is a new song, a new video, a new podcast. You stand out when you have true followers. There are artistes with 10 times the numbers I have. But my 1.6 million fans are as strong as 160 million. My fans literally play my music to people and say, ‘Hey, check this song out, it’s by our idol.’ I decided to feature in the PyarEk Tarfaa video because of the love of my fans on Twitter and Instagram. I did this because they get to see me. I think it’s beautiful the way they celebrate my videos.”

Fanning the flame

The numbers may be on a different scale abroad, but the faith Amaal reposes in his fans brings to mind international pop superstar Taylor Swift’s devoted fandom, labelled ‘The Swifties’ who have been indulged by Taylor, and now collectively form an extremely influential interest group.

Amaal has some sagacious advice for young artistes looking to amass a fan base of their own. “More than my music, they love me for me... and that is a very important relationship. They are obsessed with the music, but they love the artiste for who he is. That obsession and love comes only by being yourself with your followers. I would tell every young artiste to build such a relationship with their audience. People should know them for themselves; not an image they have created.”

Amaal has invested time and effort in staying connected with his audience. He holds ‘ask me anything’ sessions on social media and rarely resorts to a ‘no comment’ statement.

“I’m very open. When I feel I need to speak out, I always do. When I go live on my own Instagram handle and talk to my fans, I am always ready to answer all questions,” he says.

Strategising among different platforms is an acquired skill. “For Pyar Ek Tarfaa, I have collaborated with Gaana, one of the most important streaming apps in the country. I did an exclusive broadcast for their listeners and my fans were very excited to hear about stories and moments from my life. I also put links to my songs on my Facebook page because they have a lot of reach. For the younger generation, it’s Instagram. I do make Reels sometimes, but I make sure they are a little more artistic compared to everyone else’s Reels.”

The musician cautions, however, that ultimately “it depends on your content. If it is good, it will reach out. Otherwise, it will be shut in 20 seconds. It’s a ruthless world on social media.”

(Amaal and his brother, Armaan Malik, were featured on the cover of HT Brunch in September 2020)

The new and the old

This is why Amaal attests that his focus has never swayed from creating good music. He insists, “I am very pure and artistic about my music. I am not a trend-follower. I understand that music is a business for producers and music labels, but I strive to strike a balance between making a hit song and retaining my musical integrity. I have been very lucky to get different opportunities. I managed to do a Kar Gayi Chull and a Bol Do Nazara. But if you ask me to choose my style, it would be Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon or Pyar Ek Tarfaa—beautiful lyrics and a good melody. In my songs, you won’t get that halki poetry that seniors complain about.” Pyar Ek Tarfaa speaks of an emotion nobody has ever managed to capture in a song earlier: the feeling that both individuals, who form one couple, feel that they love the other person more. “I really loved Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics, and singing with Shreya Ghoshal was another big plus,” says Amaal.

Amaal’s association with good music runs deep. He recounts, “At the age of eight, I was gifted a small Casio, and thereafter the piano became my whole life. I tease my brother Armaan, telling him that he was smart to have chosen the guitar, because girls like boys who play the guitar. But I chose the piano out of sheer love, not because I wanted to be cool. Music is everything for me. I don’t think you can separate music from me, or me from music... we are one. I am fortunate to be part of the musical heritage my grandfather (Sardar Mallik), uncle (Anu Mallik) and dad (Dabboo Mallik) have created over the decades.”

His grandfather’s composition Main Gareebon Ka Dil Hoon is one of his favourites and Amaal belts out the 65-year-old song with gusto. “I think I am a soul descendant of my grandfather,” he says.

Adept though he is with contemporary imperatives like social media, Amaal is a curious blend of old and new. “Now I want to take the family name forward and create music that connects with youngsters, but also makes senior musicians from our industry look at me as a composer who does real good, honest work,” he says.

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch