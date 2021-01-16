Nazma Aapi? Kangana? Sonam?

The pool of social media influencers has found another entrant, 21-year-old Saloni Gaur, who has fans in both Dolly and Kusha. Saloni, who went viral under the garb of Nazma Aapi found resonance with the Twitterati when she spoke about current affairs, sliding in her opinions as subtly as strangers slide into your Instagram DMs. She now has her own weekly show on an OTT platform.

“College for me, was very boring, especially hostel life. Shifting to Delhi from Bulandshahr, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, for my graduation changed a lot of things. I used to earlier sleep at 9pm like Akshay Kumar, but then my routines changed. So, I had a lot of time to experiment on the phone,” says Saloni. “My first video was in November 2017, which my friends enjoyed and the character was called Pinky Dogra. But, with time, my characters evolved and Nazma Aapi arrived and just stayed.”

Highly appreciated for her impersonations of Kangana Ranaut as Kangana Runout and Sonam Kapoor, the Delhi University alumni has 552k followers on her Instagram and today, hosts a show on SonyLiv called Uncommon Sense with Saloni.

“Every character needs some amount of research before a video goes out. Even if the characters are the same, I curate fresh, relatable content each time to keep my audience engaged,” she says.

From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021

