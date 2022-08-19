Nostalgia with Dan Dhanoa: “At 22, my bank balance was zero. I spent what I earned!”
The actor talks about switching from the Merchant Navy to modelling and acting, his thoroughbred Army background and his sense of style
What career options did you have at 22?
I had just completed my cadetship with the Shipping Corporation of India (Merchant Navy) and become a Second Officer. But there were no jobs due to a slump, so I started modelling. My first advertisement was for Elpar Suitings, which was a superhit. Films weren’t on my mind till Feroz Khan signed me for Jaanbaaz as the villain.
Your equation with your family then?
I got along well with my parents—Major General (Dr) Sardar Singh Dhanoa, and and Capt (Dr) Paramjit Kaur Dhanoa, both doctors in the Armed Forces. I was sent off to boarding school when I was 10 years old. I remember my father was very unhappy when I began working in films.
What was your frame of mind then?
I was a happy soul with an easy temperament. My thoroughbred Army background and Doon School education made me disciplined and straightforward. It stopped me from being manipulative or cunning.
Your bank balance?
Zero. I spent what I earned.
Your romantic status?
I had many involvements, but nothing steady.
Your fashion sense those days?
I could carry off all kinds of clothes. I loved wearing hipster jeans with boots and a broad belt (very cowboyish). I also loved wearing colourful floral shirts.
Your fitness quotient?
I had a lean mean body. I used to jog a lot and do free standing exercises.
Who were your favourite film villains?
Pran saab, Amrishji, Goli (Ranjeet), Tiger Prem Chopra, Danny, Kadar Khan, Shakti and me. Gulshan Grover was the rat who would nibble into my roles! (laughs)
Your most prized possession then?
I would collect accessories like hats, belts, glares, ties, cufflinks, pens, boots.
Anything you regret not doing at 22?
I have no regrets. I’ve sailed the world, climbed mountains, enjoyed scuba diving and done paragliding.
From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics