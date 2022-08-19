Nostalgia with Dan Dhanoa: “At 22, my bank balance was zero. I spent what I earned!”

What career options did you have at 22?

I had just completed my cadetship with the Shipping Corporation of India (Merchant Navy) and become a Second Officer. But there were no jobs due to a slump, so I started modelling. My first advertisement was for Elpar Suitings, which was a superhit. Films weren’t on my mind till Feroz Khan signed me for Jaanbaaz as the villain.

Dan when he was a cadet on the SCI ship MT Bellary

Your equation with your family then?

I got along well with my parents—Major General (Dr) Sardar Singh Dhanoa, and and Capt (Dr) Paramjit Kaur Dhanoa, both doctors in the Armed Forces. I was sent off to boarding school when I was 10 years old. I remember my father was very unhappy when I began working in films.

With Vinod Khanna in Raj Khosla’s Parda which was later shelved

What was your frame of mind then?

I was a happy soul with an easy temperament. My thoroughbred Army background and Doon School education made me disciplined and straightforward. It stopped me from being manipulative or cunning.

Shooting an ad film for Elpar Suitings at Igatpuri

Your bank balance?

Zero. I spent what I earned.

Your romantic status?

I had many involvements, but nothing steady.

Dan in Karma with Sridevi

Your fashion sense those days?

I could carry off all kinds of clothes. I loved wearing hipster jeans with boots and a broad belt (very cowboyish). I also loved wearing colourful floral shirts.

With Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh in Mard

Your fitness quotient?

I had a lean mean body. I used to jog a lot and do free standing exercises.

Who were your favourite film villains?

Pran saab, Amrishji, Goli (Ranjeet), Tiger Prem Chopra, Danny, Kadar Khan, Shakti and me. Gulshan Grover was the rat who would nibble into my roles! (laughs)

Dan in one of his modelling projects for the launch of a new product

Your most prized possession then?

I would collect accessories like hats, belts, glares, ties, cufflinks, pens, boots.

While shooting for the film in Ooty

Anything you regret not doing at 22?

I have no regrets. I’ve sailed the world, climbed mountains, enjoyed scuba diving and done paragliding.

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

