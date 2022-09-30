Nostalgia with Terence Lewis: “I had three job offers, yet, despite never learning it, I chose dance”
The choreographer talks about his wild and bohemian fashion sense, training ladies at a gym, and living with his family when he was 22
Where were you career-wise?
I had just completed my three-year course from the Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. I had two placement offers, but I realised I was already earning more money giving private dance classes. I had three job offers (one as a flight purser), yet, despite never having learnt dancing, I chose dance. I wanted to feel alive, and wake up to a challenge daily.
What was your bank balance like?
In hundreds because I had paid for my education on my own ( ₹1,50,000 a year). I had taken a loan from my brother for it.
What was your romantic status?
I was in a serious relationship with my college sweetheart, for two years by then.
Did you have someone you could confide in?
I’d speak my mind to a friend studying psychology to get clarity. Most times, I’d try to find the answer myself. I didn’t like to share, not even with my girlfriend.
What was your sense of fashion like?
Wild and bohemian. Torn jeans were not in fashion, but I would rip my jeans with sulphuric acid from the chemistry lab at Xavier’s College, and stitch patchwork on them. I’d pair them with Fashion Street kurtas for ₹100. I had long hair, carried a jute jhola bag, and had a very hippie look.
Where did you live?
My parents, Xavier and Remedia Teresa Lewis, seven of my siblings, and I lived in Hari Nivas chawl in Vile Parle (W).
Your fitness quotient?
I opened a small dance studio in a Juhu bungalow, but nobody joined the classes. So, I started training ladies at Talwalkar’s Gym for weight loss. I remember Gauri Khan and Suzanne Khan saying, ‘We want washboard abs like yours’. But I used to eat a lot as I was taking seven-eight classes and would get really hungry!
From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics