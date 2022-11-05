Nostalgia with Umesh Mehra: “Shammi Kapoor was my guru... like a father figure”

Where were you career-wise?

I loved films, something I grew up with as my father, FC Mehra, was a filmmaker. So, though I had studied commerce in HR College, I joined actor Jagirdar’s acting academy. I gravitated towards filmmaking and joined Shammi Kapoor as an assistant director in Manoranjan and Bundalbaaz. He was my guru... like a father figure.

With Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff on the sets of Vardi

What was your bank balance like?

I had a few thousands collected from Diwali and other kharchis (pujas). I had an account with HSBC Bank, Tardeo. It’s still there.

With Anil Kapoor, who made his debut with Umesh’s Hamare Tumhare, and Gulshan Grover

Your romantic status?

I was dating my girlfriend, who has now been my wife for over 45 years.

With Hema Malini and Dharmendra, while shooting Alibaba Aur Chalis Chor

Tell us about your family.

I was a part of a large family with one sister and four brothers, besides my parents. I like being surrounded by family.

With music director Anu Malik for his directorial venture Sohni Mahiwal

What was your biggest dream?

To direct a film. I got the opportunity with Hamare Tumhare, which released when I was in my mid-20s. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, who I had gotten to know as he was in Manoranjan, and Raakhee, who had worked for my home banner in Lal Patthar. Things fell in place for me.

Umesh has directed both Dharmendra and Sunny Deol. Seeen here with Sunny and Poonam Dhillon while shooting Sohni Mahiwal

Your fashion sense?

Casual, but conservatively so.

Your fitness quotient?

I played cricket, volleyball, badminton and squash, besides cycling, swimming and doing yoga.

Directing Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit in Mujrim

How would you have reacted if somebody told you you would direct films some day?

I would’ve been very happy. I wanted to follow Raj Kapoor’s steps and make 15 films or more some day. I finally made 19.

November 5, 2022

