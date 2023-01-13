Prateek Sadhu: Bamboo shoot basics

Bamboo shoot on the menu

Q How do you use bamboo shoot in dishes?

—Shreeni, Mumbai

Bamboo shoot is used extensively in the North Eastern parts of India as well as central, like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Make a salad with it: Boil, drain and chill the bamboo shoot. Add greens and a dressing of your choice. You can also throw in bamboo shoot in a chicken curry or stir-fry it with, say, beans. Don’t overcook it though. Add bamboo shoot in the end,when the protein is cooked (15 to 20 minutes maximum).

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2023

