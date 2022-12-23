Prateek Sadhu: Be party ready

Party platters

Q Could you suggest some easy starters to make at home for a big party that are also non-messy when it comes to eating and serving?

—Rishika, Via Email

Since I host a lot of parties at home, my go-to is to make a variety of dips. I make sure there’s hummus and multiple yoghurt-based dips. These go well with chips or pita, and are mess-free.

My next go-to is cheese platters. There are so many local cheese makers you can reach out to in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who will deliver a wide range to your doorstep. My favourites are Darima Farms and Amiksa Cheese in Himachal Pradesh, and Eleftheria and Spotted Cow in Mumbai. Serve this with crackers, condiments, olives, and cold cuts such as prosciutto, ham, salami or even chicken cold cuts. You can also make a salad with these leftovers the next day.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

