Prateek Sadhu: DIY BBQ accompaniment

DIY Chutneys

Q What chutneys would you make for a BBQ night at home?

—Pratyush, Via Email

There are plenty of chutneys you can make at home to go with meats and veggies that you roast on a barbeque night: my go-to would be to make an easy coriander-based chutney. A chilli and raw mango relish or any spicy fruit relish will go really well with meats. A garlic aioli will go well with the relish. A yogurt-based dip is another basic you should have—just mix some hung curd with herbs. Another basic chutney that will work wonders is simply red chillies and garlic. Besides chutneys, make sure you have accompaniments to go with the grills. Cook up a pot of millets or have some rice (pilaf or pulao) work great. A salad on the side for a healthier option and fried potatoes are simple to whip up and liked by everyone.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023

