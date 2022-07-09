Prateek Sadhu: Fondue night!

Say cheese!

How can I prepare and have a cheese fondue night at home? Where can I get the ingredients, which ones should I go for and what equipment do I need?

—Ritu, Via Email

Fondue is one of my favourite things to eat. Often, I do make it at home and it’s quite easy and simple. It’s all about picking the right cheese, wine and ingredients

Step 1: Choose a good quality imported cheese: cheddar, gouda or emmenthal. I love mixing two to three cheeses together because it gives a very distinct flavour to your fondue. The quality of the cheese really matters.

Step 2: Grate all these cheeses in a container and add a bit of cornstarch to it. This binds the cheese together and it doesn’t split while cooking. It also becomes gluten-free. It doesn’t leave a bad aftertaste.

Step 3: Make sure you have good wine on the side. It gives a good acidity to the fondue. If you don’t like wine, substitute it with your favourite beer.

Step 4: Get a thick-bottomed pot. Start with whole garlic, butter, beer or wine. It’s crucial that you keep whisking the mix. Add cheeses little by little. Keep stirring. Keep the flame really low so that the cheese melts slowly.

Step 5: As far as sides are concerned, you can get crispy bread, fruit, bacon, sausages, ham, and veggies like broccoli and mushrooms.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

