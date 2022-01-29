Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Korean treat
Prateek Sadhu: Korean treat

Whether or not you’ve been bitten by the K-Drama bug yet, here’s how you can enjoy a home-made Korean meal
Here's how to make a Korean meal at home
Here’s how to make a Korean meal at home
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

DIY Korean meal

How can I make a Korean spread at home?

—Sachi K, Delhi

Firstly, you will need a nice grill. Start by doing the banchan-the side dishes in any Korean BBQ. This ranges from kimchi to stir-fried beans and pickled cucumbers and a bunch of other stuff. There are a lot of easy enough recipes online that will provide you with multiple options for the different veggies you can use. Next up are the meats you will need to grill. From pork belly to seafood and red meats that you could marinade, you can grill every meat. Do some fried rice on the side and finish the meal with a sorbet or an ice cream for dessert. A Korean pancake would also be ideal to end the meal.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

