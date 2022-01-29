Prateek Sadhu: Korean treat

DIY Korean meal

How can I make a Korean spread at home?

—Sachi K, Delhi

Firstly, you will need a nice grill. Start by doing the banchan-the side dishes in any Korean BBQ. This ranges from kimchi to stir-fried beans and pickled cucumbers and a bunch of other stuff. There are a lot of easy enough recipes online that will provide you with multiple options for the different veggies you can use. Next up are the meats you will need to grill. From pork belly to seafood and red meats that you could marinade, you can grill every meat. Do some fried rice on the side and finish the meal with a sorbet or an ice cream for dessert. A Korean pancake would also be ideal to end the meal.

