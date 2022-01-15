Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Liquid diet
Prateek Sadhu: Liquid diet

Planning to go on a liquid-only diet? There are a few nutritional factors that you need to keep in mind
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

Liquid love

I want to go on a liquid diet but I’m not sure what I should include in terms of juices. What would you include?

—Prakriti K, Noida

It’s very important to understand that your body needs a certain amount of nutrients in order to function. So, a liquid diet is great as long as you incorporate different kinds of vegetable and fruit juices to survive the day and to make sure you aren’t losing nutrients. Juices of carrot, apple, kale, spinach and pineapple are good options. Go for seasonal produce too, like root vegetable juices since it’s winter. Mix and match to ensure you don’t get bored.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

