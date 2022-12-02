Prateek Sadhu: Tea break

Tea talk

Q I end up drinking copious amounts of tea at home. How can I cut down on it?

—Saina, via Instagram

The best way to cut down on tea is to water it down. It can get difficult to control the urge, so the easiest trick is to just dilute it as much as you can. You can also go for tisanes, which are essentially non-caffeinated teas. There are many such options available in the market that have some herbs that give an essence of tea but don’t impact the caffeine content. If all else fails, just drink lots of water every time you feel like drinking tea.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

