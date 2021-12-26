Rahul Khanna: Blue hair, don’t care

Beat the blues

I want to dye my entire head blue, but I feel people won’t take me seriously. I work in the marketing department of a creative firm. What would you suggest?

—Vish, Mumbai

You’re really the best one to judge the appetite for self-expression in your workplace. In a creative industry, hopefully your radical makeover will not only be accepted but also lauded. But, like always, it comes down to how you present yourself—it’s all about the respect you afford your colleagues and yourself—being neat and clean is a way of showing that, no matter your hair colour or style. Ultimately, let your performance, work ethic and attitude be the main thing people associate you with. Appearance is important but it’s just the packaging. I’m saying this presuming that when you said you wanted to dye your “entire head”, you meant just your hair and not also your face. Because if that’s the case, I retract my advice and suggest you instead consider applying to tour with the Blue Man Group performance troupe!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

