Rahul Khanna: Five things to remember while heading to the beach

Beach ready

What are the five things I must carry to a beach vacation?

—Adarsh, Mumbai

While the sun takes a few months off and the heavens open up to douse us with a year’s worth of waterworks, I can’t blame you for having beach on the brain. I do too!

• When I’m on holiday, I pretty much spend the whole day in my swimsuit and I pack multiples, so I always have a fresh one to wear while the other is drying (is there any worse feeling than stepping into a cold, wet swimsuit?).

• Don’t send your swim shorts to the laundry. Pack some gentle detergent to give them a quick wash in-between wears. And bring a plastic bag to pack your wet trunks in after that one last swim before your flight home.

• Thin cotton or linen shirts are great to pop on over your swim suit to make yourself presentable when you go to lunch (stay away from any heavy or synthetic fabrics). Linen trousers for when you go to dinner (and to protect your ankles from the sunset mosquito sorties). A lightweight, unstructured linen jacket to wear when you want to look extra sharp or it gets a bit chilly.

• Flip flops for the day (again, at least a couple so you have a clean pair while the other is sandy or wet). I love espadrilles (chic yet environment appropriate) for the night or when you go out into a non-beach area.

• Sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellent and a hat (pack it upside down in your suitcase and use the crown to secure any delicate items).

• Some good reading material and a waterproof ziplock pouch to protect your phone & valuables from the sand and sea.

I know that’s more than the five you requested and ordinarily I’d be concerned about reproach from the editor—but just hearing you’re off to a beach while I’m stuck in the city has already been punishment enough for me! Bon voyage!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, July 16, 2022

