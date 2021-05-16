Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Henpecked or simply upping your style game?
Thank your girlfriend if she chooses your clothes for you!
Rahul Khanna: Henpecked or simply upping your style game?

What should you do if your friends pick on you because your girlfriend has a better sense of style and chooses your clothes for you?
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:29 AM IST

Dial the style up!

My guy friends keep making fun of me because I let my girlfriend pick my clothes for me – which I don’t mind at all. How do I make them stop? 

—Ankur P, Delhi

It sounds like your friends are jealous, my friend. Who wouldn’t want a beautiful ladylove putting together cool outfits for them? When you don’t have the aptitude for something yourself, you outsource. You can have bankers picking out your investments, or interior designers picking out your furniture—so, what’s the big deal about this arrangement? I say, treat your girlfriend to something special as a thank-you for all her efforts and then ask her to dial the style up to really rub your bitter buddies’ noses in it!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

