Rahul Khanna: Lockdown wedding special

Zoom groom

I am having a lockdown wedding and don’t want to spend too much on my outfit while keeping it traditional. What would you suggest?

—Ankush K, Delhi

Ordinarily, I would suggest elopement. But, as you’re locked down and have nowhere to run to, I’d recommend keeping the look for your special day simple but elegant. Since budget’s a concern, find a local darzi to tailor you a classic bandhgala suit in a dark, lightweight wool (navy or charcoal grey would be my picks). It’s an outfit that’s traditional but also incredibly smart. You can make it more festive by adding a colourful pocket square (let your fiancée pick that out, to give her some input). The beauty of a bandhgala suit is that it’s timeless — and you can wear the jacket and pants as separate pieces, down the road, which makes this a sound, long-term investment. If you play it right, just like your marriage, this one too could and should last a lifetime!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, June 13, 2021

