Rahul Khanna: Suit up

Pressed for time

What’s the worst comment that can come my way if I go with unironed clothes to a friend’s wedding? Are there any hacks for a quick-fix?

—Divansh, Mumbai

Why oh why would you even contemplate such a thing? That too, on one of the most important days of your friend’s life! Look, ironing certainly isn’t one of my talents and I do everything to avoid having to do it, myself—but even I know that it’s only respectful to show up presentable to such a milestone celebration. And that, most definitely, means un-crumpled!

If you’re going to be “pressed” for time (get it?) or don’t want to spring for the pricey hotel express laundry service, here are my top two hacks that have seen me through more than a few rumply situations:

1. I swear by my travel steamer (h/t to stylist, Akshay Tyagi/ @thetyagiakshay for pointing me in the direction of my first one). They’re easily available, compact enough to fit into small luggage and so easy to use. Just fill with water, plug-in and steam the creases out of any garment.

2. Hang your clothes in a hot shower, (careful not to get them wet) let the steam loosen out the wrinkles, then smooth out, flat on the bed and weigh down with pillows for several minutes. Not ideal, but gets the job done!

Hope I’ve helped you iron out this pressing predicament!

Rahul Khanna is a "boutique actor", whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

