Ranveer Allahbadia: Crushing hard

Crushing it!

I accidentally started following my crush but immediately unfollowed them within a second. What are the chances that they noticed?

—Manas Sharma, Delhi

I don’t see the harm if they did! The number one rule of modern-day dating (trust me, I’ve grilled some Gen-Z kids about it) is be direct. Be confident. If you’re crushing on someone, love yourself enough to communicate openly with your crush. What’s the worst that could happen? Rejection is only a path to true love. Acceptance is a doorway to excitement!

For the fan in me

I’ve been sending posts (nothing inappropriate) to an actor I have a crush on. He’s seen them but not replied. Should I continue or stop?

—Guntas, Via Instagram

Stop, if you feel you’re wasting time and energy. Continue, if you feel you aren’t.

Dating rule 101: Either they’re quiet or they’re into you. Sorry! But if you’re doing this for yourself, have fun. No harm

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, June 13, 2021

