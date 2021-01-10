Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be memorable on social media and other Internet-etiquette
What’s in a name?
Fun, creative handle like @BeerBiceps, or just a straightforward name like @RanveerAllahbadia. What would you suggest I pick for me today?
—GuyWithNoName
Definitely the former.
Bitter truth: Social media is extremely saturated. You need to use gimmicks and themes to break out. If you want people to remember your work, you must either have a memorable name or a memorable ‘look’.
If you have both, like that savvy entrepreneur Allahbadia chap, even better.
Jokes apart, this is a social media hack. Worked wonders for me, when my goal was to be one of India’s premier fitness creators. But five years on, we’re creating content that’s way beyond fitness. BeerBiceps doesn’t sound like an account that will dish dope on business and chakras. The name was a mistake, I should have gone with something more versatile. But the mistake gave me a memorable, online gimmick.
Stalk story
I went for a job interview and the HR chap had stalked me on my Instagram. Should I have felt violated?
—Aditi J, Via Instagram
Nah. While I understand this may have been creepy, please know that most Indian gents aren’t coached on etiquette. Be it ‘in-person’ etiquette or be it ‘Internet-etiquette’.
The true test of creepiness always happens in person (of course, unless they’ve been sending you creepy inbox messages).
For all you know, he’s just a socially awkward dude, who is overawed by how gorgeous you are.
Sheesh... who knew social media would become such an integral part of the human experience.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021
