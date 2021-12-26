Ranveer Allahbadia: Keep a bank of content handy

Content bank

I find it difficult to post every day, because some days I just feel too low. Should I have some videos ready for those days, especially since I’m trying to be a content creator?

—Gurpreet, Via Instagram

As a content creator, I’ve learnt that there will be days when you feel particularly productive, and days when you feel really down. The key is to gain a better understanding of your own body and mind. Try to overdo the work on days when you’re feeling

particularly enthusiastic and creative so that you have some extra content for a rainy day. Since sleep is a powerful mind healer and creativity booster, on days when you don’t feel very creative, sleep a bit longer than usual.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

