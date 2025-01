I went to dinner in Delhi’s Connaught Place a fortnight ago. There was a time when it was the city’s restaurant hub. Then, as Delhi exploded in all directions, the Connaught Place restaurants began to seem tired and out of touch. Over the last decade however, Connaught Place has recovered its mojo and the restaurants are booming once again.

Continental dishes such as Chicken Kiev have been tweaked to suited Indian palates. (SHUTTERSTOCK)