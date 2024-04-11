Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Luxe, delicious, bold and Indian
Apr 11, 2024 10:57 PM IST
Indian food is hitting new highs in New York, Bangkok, London and beyond. The food is top-class but diverse. The chefs humble yet brave. It’s a moment to savour
I have been thinking about two completely different restaurants this week. One is in Bangkok. The other is in New York. Both are wildly popular. Both are run by Indian chefs. And the success of both is extraordinary enough to suggest that something is changing in the way the world looks at Indian food.
