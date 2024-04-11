 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Luxe, delicious, bold and Indian - Hindustan Times
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Luxe, delicious, bold and Indian

ByVir Sanghvi
Apr 11, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Indian food is hitting new highs in New York, Bangkok, London and beyond. The food is top-class but diverse. The chefs humble yet brave. It’s a moment to savour

I have been thinking about two completely different restaurants this week. One is in Bangkok. The other is in New York. Both are wildly popular. Both are run by Indian chefs. And the success of both is extraordinary enough to suggest that something is changing in the way the world looks at Indian food.

The new Gaggan at Louis Vuitton is an elegant restaurant of 40 covers, run by Gaggan Anand. (Louis Vuitton)
The new Gaggan at Louis Vuitton is the sort of experience you’d get at a two-Michelin star in Paris. (Louis Vuitton)
The food at Gaggan in Bangkok includes some of Gaggan Anand’s greatest hits, with luxury garnishes.
For the diners at the Louis Vuitton restaurant in Bangkok, Gaggan serves luxurious modern Indian food.
Semma in New York serves unpretentious, spicy southern Indian food.
Semma is one of the top restaurants in America.
    Vir Sanghvi

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Luxe, delicious, bold and Indian
