Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Luxe, delicious, bold and Indian

I have been thinking about two completely different restaurants this week. One is in Bangkok. The other is in New York. Both are wildly popular. Both are run by Indian chefs. And the success of both is extraordinary enough to suggest that something is changing in the way the world looks at Indian food.

The new Gaggan at Louis Vuitton is an elegant restaurant of 40 covers, run by Gaggan Anand. (Louis Vuitton)