Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Source from farm and wide
Mar 22, 2024 09:38 AM IST
India’s super-rich vegetarians want more than paneer. So, high-end chefs now offer exotic mushrooms, creamy cheeses, hard-to find veggies and more. Bless the bounty
India may have the world’s highest proportion of vegetarians as a percentage of the population. And though all Indian vegetarians are not economically better off than Indian non-vegetarians, a remarkably high proportion of rich people in India are vegetarians. I reckon that the majority of Indian multi-millionaires and billionaires are vegetarians.
