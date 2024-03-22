 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Source from farm and wide - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Source from farm and wide

ByVir Sanghvi
Mar 22, 2024 09:38 AM IST

India’s super-rich vegetarians want more than paneer. So, high-end chefs now offer exotic mushrooms, creamy cheeses, hard-to find veggies and more. Bless the bounty

India may have the world’s highest proportion of vegetarians as a percentage of the population. And though all Indian vegetarians are not economically better off than Indian non-vegetarians, a remarkably high proportion of rich people in India are vegetarians. I reckon that the majority of Indian multi-millionaires and billionaires are vegetarians.

Mushrooms are finding a new audience with younger vegetarians. (Adobe Stock)
Mushrooms are finding a new audience with younger vegetarians. (Adobe Stock)
Burrata is a fresh cheese that is now found on menus all over India. (Adobe Stock)
Burrata is a fresh cheese that is now found on menus all over India. (Adobe Stock)
Rich vegetarians love avocados because they are buttery and creamy. (Adobe Stock)
Rich vegetarians love avocados because they are buttery and creamy. (Adobe Stock)
Fresh truffles are expensive but there is a growing market for it. (Adobe Stock)
Fresh truffles are expensive but there is a growing market for it. (Adobe Stock)
Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vir Sanghvi

    Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters?

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Source from farm and wide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On