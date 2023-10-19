Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why Samyukta Nair is destiny’s grandchild

The first time I had an authentic Peking Duck in India was at the Great Wall restaurant at the Leela Palace in Mumbai, twenty years ago. I was having lunch with Captain CP Krishnan Nair, the Leela group’s charismatic founder, and was surprised to see that the restaurant served the real thing over three courses: The duck carved at your table, a soup made from the bones, and a stir fry cooked from the leftover duck meat. Samyukta Nair at Socca, a Southern French bistro in London, opened in association with chef Claude Bosi. (Socca)

Samyukta carries forward the legacy created by her grandfather CP Nair and his son, her father Dinesh.

The irony in all this was that Dinesh is the sort of chap you would expect to be in hotels not garments. He inherited his father’s understanding of luxury and is an extremely well-travelled foodie. A friend of his told me “Dinesh is the sort of man who, the moment he finishes lunch, is busy working out what he will have for dinner”. His talented wife Madhu was always a part of the hotel business, supervising the design for each Leela property. Koyn, a modern Japanese restaurant in London, is one of Samyukta Nair’s many successful ventures.

It is not to be. The Nairs exited the hotels after Captain Nair died in 2014 and Brookfield took over the Leela group , with the exception of the original Mumbai property, which the family continues to run. The menu at Koyn is modern Japanese (from the same school as Zuma and Nobu) but the chef puts his own spin on the dishes.

I thought Nello was the sort of place favoured by oligarchs rather than foodies, and tried to dissuade him from opening a London outpost. In any event, the deal fell through. Dinesh and his partner turned instead to the French chef Inaki Aizpitarte of the celebrated Paris restaurant Le Chateaubriand. The food at both Bombay Bustle (above) and Koyn in London are well-regarded. And Samyukta Nair is taken seriously as a restaurateur.

But Samyukta decided that she would go international. This sounded like a risky option to me, especially when she chose the most expensive locations in London. Socca, a Southern French bistro, opened in association with the chef Claude Bosi (who has two stars at his flagship Bibendum), risked being another Le Chabanais. In fact, it has been a success from the very day it opened. I went for dinner in July and loved it. Bosi’s food is always good and he has successfully simplified it for bistro tastes. Samyukta has come to one of the world’s most difficult markets and opened international restaurants which compete with the most successful places in London. And she has made it work without losing any of her essential Indian-ness.

Samyukta is taken very seriously in London: She has just been named Restaurateur of the Year at the National Restaurant Awards, but wears her success lightly. In some ways, she has her grandfather’s DNA: she is imaginative and personable. In other ways, she is different: She is adventurous without being reckless; she focuses on details and tries not to attract attention to herself.

